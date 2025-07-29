CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Growth Capital to Ripple Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking announced today it is providing growth capital financing to Ripple Operations, the leading Crew Success platform serving the global maritime industry. This financing will support Ripple’s ongoing platform modernization and global growth initiatives – including the Company’s upcoming Crew Success Summit in October.

Ripple Operations has emerged as a modern force in maritime HR and crew management, uniting four legacy businesses under one global platform. Its Crew Success solutions help cruise lines, ferries, and maritime operators manage complex workforce logistics—including scheduling, compliance, and operations—across ship and shore operations.

Ripple is evolving its Crew Success Platform into a next-generation crew operations platform built on a scalable, cloud-optimized architecture. Efforts will focus on modernizing the user experience and improving performance, while enabling modular delivery, mobile access, and deeper integration across the maritime workforce lifecycle.

“As Ripple modernizes the technology behind its Crew Success platform, we’re proud to support their vision for the future of maritime workforce operations,” said Joe Timlin, Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “The team’s domain expertise, strong customer base, and ambition to scale globally position them well for continued success.”

Today’s announcement reinforces CIBC Innovation Banking’s continued commitment to working with high-growth technology companies across North America.

“We are thrilled to work with CIBC Innovation Banking as we take this next step in Ripple’s evolution,” said Heather Combs, CEO of Ripple Operations. “This financing fuels our efforts to modernize our platform, grow globally, and bring the maritime community together for our 2025 Crew Success Summit this fall. We’re building momentum—and working with CIBC strengthens our trajectory.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking has 25 years of specialized experience in growth-stage tech and life science companies across North America – a longer track record than most banks. CIBC Innovation Banking now has over $11 billion in funds managed including life sciences, health care, cleantech companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, and has assisted over 700 venture and private equity-backed businesses over the past six and a half years. The bank operates out of 14 global locations in San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, Toronto, London, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Montreal, Atlanta, Reston, and Durham. Connect with us today to start the conversation. Innovationbanking.cibc.com

About Ripple Operations

Ripple Operations has rapidly grown into a key technology partner for cruise lines, ferries, and maritime companies around the globe, delivering mission-critical solutions for crew scheduling, compliance, and performance. Backed by Bleecker Street Group, Ripple combines deep maritime expertise with scalable innovation. Learn more at www.rippleoperations.com.