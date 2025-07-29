-

MarketVector Index Licensed to Power New Defiance AIPO ETF on AI and Energy Infrastructure

The licensing agreement with Defiance ETFs expands investor access to companies driving the AI and power infrastructure buildout

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector Indexes™ (“MarketVector”), a leading provider of multi-asset and digital asset index solutions, has licensed its MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index (MVAIPO) to serve as the underlying benchmark for a newly launched Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO) from thematic asset manager Defiance ETFs.

The licensing reflects growing investor demand for access to companies at the intersection of two long-term economic drivers: artificial intelligence and critical energy infrastructure. As AI expands across industries and applications, its physical footprint, in the form of semiconductors, data centers, and energy-intensive operations, is reshaping power demand forecasts and grid modernization efforts.

“AI is not just a software revolution. It’s a hardware and infrastructure story, and that side of the equation is only beginning to reprice,” said Josh Kaplan, Director of Research at MarketVector. “This index focuses on the companies at the core of that buildout, including data centers, chipmakers, and energy innovators. The AIPO ETF gives investors targeted access to both sides of this secular transformation.”

MVAIPO tracks the performance of companies contributing to AI and power infrastructure through nuclear and decentralized energy technologies, electric grid equipment, utilities, engineering and construction services, data center operations, and AI-specific computing hardware. The index is reviewed quarterly and constructed with rules-based diversification, offering exposure to a high-conviction theme supported by strong underlying fundamentals. EBITDA and net income margins are projected to expand over the coming years, with return on equity expected to grow from 8% in 2025 to nearly 15% by 2027.

To learn more about the index, visit the MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index page.

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes™ (“MarketVector”) is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector™, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 67 billion in assets under management.

Contacts

Media Contact
Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MarketVector
+49 (0) 69 4056 695 53
media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA, on behalf of MarketVector
610-246-9928
sam@gregoryfca.com

Industry:

MarketVector Indexes

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MarketVector
+49 (0) 69 4056 695 53
media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA, on behalf of MarketVector
610-246-9928
sam@gregoryfca.com

More News From MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes Named Index Provider of the Year by Hedgeweek Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”), a global leader in digital asset and thematic indexing, has been named Index Provider of the Year at the 2025 Hedgeweek European Awards. The award highlights MarketVector’s commitment to delivering transparent, institutional-grade benchmarks that meet the growing demand for trusted digital asset solutions across global markets. The Hedgeweek European Awards honor fund managers and service providers demonstrating excel...

Newly-listed GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (GLCR) to track the MarketVector Iceland Global Index

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”), a leading provider of multi-asset and digital asset index solutions, today announced that the MarketVectorTM Iceland Global Index, developed in collaboration with New Iceland Advisors, has been licensed as the underlying benchmark for the GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ: GLCR), a newly listed U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) from GlacierShares. The index licensing signals growing investor interest in Iceland's...

MarketVector Strengthens Leadership in Multi-Assets Strategies with the Launch of the MarketVector Crypto-Balanced Multi-Asset Index (TOPMDL)

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector Indexes™ ("MarketVector"), a leading provider of digital asset and multi-asset index solutions, today introduced the MarketVector™ Crypto-Balanced Multi-Asset Index (TOPMDL). This benchmark helps investors navigate fiscal dominance and market volatility with enhanced diversification by modernizing the traditional 60/40 portfolio, integrating a 5% allocation to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Recent market conditions have highlighted the need f...
Back to Newsroom