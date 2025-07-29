Granite Selected for Garnet Valley Wastewater System Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) today announced that it has secured the second and third work packages, valued at approximately $160 million and $70 million, respectively, under a $230 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract for the Garnet Valley Wastewater System project. Awarded by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), this contract represents a key component of a broader $900 million infrastructure initiative in the Apex Industrial Park, developed in partnership with the City of North Las Vegas. These awards were reflected in Granite’s 2024 fourth quarter CAP.

“Granite is well-positioned to deliver a successful project based on its nearly 30-year history in Las Vegas and its vast amount of collaborative delivery experience,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations Chris Burke. “Strategic partnerships have been leveraged to ensure that Granite can satisfy this client's needs.”

Southern Nevada maximizes its water resources by treating and recycling 99 percent of the water used indoors in its service area. Treating wastewater and returning it to Lake Mead extends Southern Nevada’s water resources through return-flow credits. The construction of the Garnet Valley Wastewater System will help ensure the sustainable development of resources and reduce water demand impacts to the Colorado River.

Project Scope Includes:

5 miles of gravity wastewater pipeline

11 miles of force-main

3 large lift stations

Integration with City of North Las Vegas treatment facilities

Construction began in June 2025 and is expected to be completed in December 2027.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.