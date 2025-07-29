Alvaria and CallMiner Partner to Empower Organizations with Advanced AI and Conversation Intelligence, Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Customer Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alvaria, a global leader in compliance-focused contact center software, today announced a strategic partnership with CallMiner, the leading provider of AI-powered conversation intelligence to improve customer experience (CX). This collaboration combines the power of Alvaria customer experience solutions with the CallMiner platform, including advanced AI capabilities, to support joint customers with world-class analytics, personalized outreach campaigns, and actionable customer insights.

By combining Alvaria’s proven compliance-first outbound, digital, and AI-driven engagement expertise with CallMiner’s robust conversation intelligence technology, organizations can unlock insights into customer behavior across channels—boosting operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing overall CX.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with CallMiner, collectively bringing next-generation AI capabilities to our joint customers,” said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria. “Our strengthened integration empowers organizations to harness deep insights from every interaction, fueling both compliance adherence and personalized customer engagement. Our shared vision is to help enterprises transform their contact centers into growth engines that deliver remarkable customer experiences.”

Key Benefits of Jointly Leveraging Alvaria and CallMiner:

AI-Powered Insights : Gain accelerated time-to-value and quickly uncover hidden trends, risks, and opportunities with CallMiner’s advanced AI capabilities, including generative and agentic AI features.

Gain accelerated time-to-value and quickly uncover hidden trends, risks, and opportunities with CallMiner’s advanced AI capabilities, including generative and agentic AI features. Streamlined Agent Workflows : Automatically generate objective, consistent call summaries, reducing after call work (ACW) and freeing agents to focus on complex, high-value interactions.

Automatically generate objective, consistent call summaries, reducing after call work (ACW) and freeing agents to focus on complex, high-value interactions. Flexible & Scalable Architecture : Leverage CallMiner’s powerful, open framework that can continuously evolve with new AI capabilities, ensuring enterprises stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.

Leverage CallMiner’s powerful, open framework that can continuously evolve with new AI capabilities, ensuring enterprises stay ahead in a rapidly changing market. Enterprise-Grade Compliance : Maintain the highest standards of regulatory adherence—critical for industries such as financial services, healthcare, and insurance—through Alvaria’s leading compliance-first platform.

Maintain the highest standards of regulatory adherence—critical for industries such as financial services, healthcare, and insurance—through Alvaria’s leading compliance-first platform. Personalized Outreach: Deliver contextually relevant surveys, follow-ups, and feedback requests triggered by specific customer interactions via CallMiner Outreach, improving response quality and driving higher customer satisfaction.

“CallMiner has always focused on helping organizations unlock actionable insights from every customer conversation,” said Benedetto A. Miele, Chief Revenue Officer at CallMiner. “By empowering organizations to ingest data from Alvaria directly into the CallMiner platform, we’re enabling contact center leaders to make data-driven decisions faster, reduce costs, and deliver more personalized, proactive customer engagement. Further, CallMiner AI Assist and other AI capabilities ensure users can get to these outcomes quicker and easier than ever before. Together, Alvaria and CallMiner are helping global organizations embrace innovation, compliance, security, and enterprise-wide improvement.”

This partnership underscores Alvaria’s dedication to driving exceptional customer experiences while meeting stringent regulatory requirements. By empowering joint Alvaria and CallMiner customers with seamless integration and industry-leading AI capabilities, enterprises gain a 360-degree view of the customer journey—enabling them to scale rapidly, address customer needs proactively, and deliver meaningful interactions that foster long-term brand loyalty.

Alvaria is a silver sponsor at CallMiner’s upcoming LISTEN 2025 annual conference, October 6-8, in Charleston, SC. To learn more about the event and how to connect with the Alvaria team in person visit: https://listen2025.com/.

About Alvaria

Alvaria is a global leader in enterprise-scale customer experience (CX) solutions, delivering innovative and compliant contact center technology that empowers businesses to achieve their goals. From outbound dialing and compliance software to inbound self-service solutions, Alvaria’s portfolio is trusted by leading brands worldwide to enhance customer engagement, optimize operational performance, and maintain regulatory compliance. For over 50 years, Alvaria has provided global enterprises with secure, autonomous solutions that enhance satisfaction and success for both employees and customers. This mission fosters a more connected and thriving world while driving brand loyalty for clients. To learn more, visit www.alvaria.com.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence to improve customer experience (CX). CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, combining deep domain expertise with cutting edge AI technology and machine learning. By elevating insights from the contact center to the boardroom, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth, and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across all major verticals including technology, media and telecom (TMT), retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.