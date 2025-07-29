Walmart Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup to Elevate the Game for U.S. Fans

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is stepping onto the pitch in a big way. The company today announced a multi-year partnership that makes the retailer an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Leagues Cup. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Walmart’s expanding investment and commitment to celebrating the world’s game and deepening connections with one of the most culturally vibrant and fastest-growing fan bases in North America.

Power plays on and off the pitch: what fans can expect

This partnership is designed with fans at the center—making it more convenient, immersive, and exciting to engage with soccer, wherever and however they follow the game.

Through this partnership, Walmart will activate across stadiums, screens and stores to bring fans closer to the action. As an official partner of MLS and Leagues Cup, Walmart will serve fans at every step of the matchday journey, from in-real-life (IRL) experiences to merchandise coming soon, whether they’re shopping for gear, hosting a watch party or connecting with their local soccer community.

Key highlights of the multi-year partnership include:

Leagues Cup Spotlight: Walmart will be front and center for the highly anticipated tournament between clubs from MLS and LIGA MX. Kicking off today and culminating in the final on August 31, this year’s edition features a new two-phase format and 18 clubs from both leagues—bringing more top-tier soccer to fans across North America. Walmart’s partnership means more activations and opportunities for fans to get in on the action.

Walmart will be front and center for the highly anticipated tournament between clubs from MLS and LIGA MX. Kicking off today and culminating in the final on August 31, this year’s edition features a new two-phase format and 18 clubs from both leagues—bringing more top-tier soccer to fans across North America. Walmart’s partnership means more activations and opportunities for fans to get in on the action. Dedicated Programming on Saturdays: Major League Soccer and Walmart share a commitment to enhancing the fan experience and growing the cultural impact of the game. As part of that shared vision, beginning in 2026, Saturdays will feature elevated storytelling designed to spotlight unmissable marquee matchups and further enhance how fans connect with MLS across platforms. Additional details will be shared ahead of launch.

Major League Soccer and Walmart share a commitment to enhancing the fan experience and growing the cultural impact of the game. As part of that shared vision, beginning in 2026, Saturdays will feature elevated storytelling designed to spotlight unmissable marquee matchups and further enhance how fans connect with MLS across platforms. Additional details will be shared ahead of launch. Creator Network: Storytelling Beyond the 90 Minutes : Soccer stories don’t end at the final whistle. MLS is launching a custom creator network — bringing together cultural influencers, designers, players and teams to deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content and highlight how Walmart is dedicated to soccer’s ever-expanding place.

: Soccer stories don’t end at the final whistle. MLS is launching a custom creator network — bringing together cultural influencers, designers, players and teams to deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content and highlight how Walmart is dedicated to soccer’s ever-expanding place. Multi-Channel Fan Engagement: Walmart is connecting with fans wherever they are, whenever they want. Expect digital and in-real-life (IRL) experiences at rivalry matches, tentpole events and community activations, plus branded integrations and national media moments that make every matchday unforgettable.

“Soccer is more than a sport — it’s a culture and a community, and one that’s growing rapidly in the U.S.,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. "Walmart is focused on celebrating the game and making it more personal for fans. It’s about celebrating the passion of soccer lovers and creating opportunities for them to connect with the game they love. By partnering with MLS and the Leagues Cup, we’re not just supporting soccer—we’re empowering fans to shape its future in the U.S.”

A fast-growing game, and a fanbase to match

Major League Soccer is already home to the youngest and most diverse fan base in North American pro sports, and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, soccer’s rise shows no signs of slowing down. Walmart’s investment reflects a long-term commitment to supporting the sport’s future in the U.S., starting at the grassroots level and building all the way to the global stage.

“MLS is at the forefront of a cultural movement that’s redefining sports fandom in North America,” said Carter Ladd, MLS EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. “The partnership with Walmart reflects our shared commitment to reaching fans in fresh, authentic ways. Together, we’re building pathways to connect with our diverse, passionate, and digitally native MLS fans through storytelling, experiences, and retail moments that reflect the evolving identity of the soccer community.”

Everything Fans Need, All in One Place

To help fans gear up, Walmart has launched Walmart.com/Soccer, a curated shopping hub filled with everything from tailgate essentials to team merch. The site will evolve throughout the season to reflect fan favorites, tournament timelines and exclusive offerings tied to upcoming matchups.

Because fandom doesn’t end at the final whistle — and neither does Walmart’s commitment to the customers who live it.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 30th season in 2025 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Leagues Cup

Entering its third year, Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American club soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX have fueled the long-standing soccer rivalry between the three countries and its first division leagues to compete in this Concacaf-sanctioned summer cup, which qualifies the top three finishers for the Concacaf Champions Cup. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.