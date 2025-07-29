NTT DATA and Mistral AI to Shape Future of Sustainable and Secure Private AI for Enterprises

LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, and Mistral AI, a rising innovator in open-weight, high-performance generative AI (GenAI) models, today announced plans to jointly sell and deploy safe and private enterprise-grade AI solutions that are able to foster strategic autonomy for clients.

The companies will combine NTT DATA’s comprehensive GenAI and IT services portfolio, global delivery capabilities, industry expertise and trusted client relationships with Mistral AI’s solutions and advanced generative AI models, which are recognized for their efficiency, performance and enterprise empowerment.

Initial focus areas include:

Sustainable and Secure AI Co-Development: The companies will develop sustainable and highly secure private AI solutions for organizations in regulated sectors such as financial services, insurance, defense and public sector. The companies will provide end-to-end solutions from infrastructure to business processes powered by AI applications for clients operating on private clouds.

The companies will develop sustainable and highly secure private AI solutions for organizations in regulated sectors such as financial services, insurance, defense and public sector. The companies will provide end-to-end solutions from infrastructure to business processes powered by AI applications for clients operating on private clouds. AI-Driven Innovation for IT Infrastructure & Customer Experience: The companies will pioneer the integration of Mistral AI technologies into NTT DATA’s customer experience platforms, beginning with agentic AI call center solutions in Europe and Asia Pacific. Joint projects could include co-development of LLMs for specific languages, which will further AI innovation tailored to local markets and specialized needs.

The companies will pioneer the integration of Mistral AI technologies into NTT DATA’s customer experience platforms, beginning with agentic AI call center solutions in Europe and Asia Pacific. Joint projects could include co-development of LLMs for specific languages, which will further AI innovation tailored to local markets and specialized needs. Go-To-Market Expansion: NTT DATA and Mistral AI will jointly develop and execute regional go-to-market strategies tailored to the unique dynamics of countries including France, Luxembourg, Spain, Singapore and Australia. End-to-end AI services will range from use-case development and customization to implementation, support and managed services. Dedicated sales teams will be assigned to address key client needs and priorities.

To drive innovation and implementation excellence, NTT DATA will establish a Mistral AI Center of Excellence staffed with subject matter experts and dedicated resources. In addition, Mistral AI will launch a technical enablement and certification program for NTT DATA personnel.

“Collaborating with Mistral AI to bring trustworthy, impactful AI to market aligns with NTT DATA’s mission to accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and Chief AI Officer*, NTT DATA, Inc. “By joining forces with Mistral AI, we will harness the power of high-performing AI models combined with NTT DATA’s comprehensive AI capabilities, including our Smart AI AgentTM Ecosystem. In doing so, we can assure secure, scalable and sustainable deployments for enterprises across the globe.”

“By collaborating with a global leader in digital transformation like NTT DATA, we will bring our next-generation AI solutions into real-world business applications, with a strong focus on organizations that need the highest standards of data privacy in their AI journey,” said Arthur Mensch, CEO, Mistral AI.

In one of the first joint projects, Dennemeyer, a leading full-service global provider for intellectual property (IP) management, has chosen Mistral AI and NTT DATA to develop an AI-driven application for advanced patent searches and analyses, bringing the technical layers to securely run AI workloads.“Dennemeyer continues to be a driving force in the digital transformation of the IP industry; a key aspect of this is strong partnerships with organizations like Mistral AI and NTT DATA, who bring a deep technical understanding of AI and its integration into business processes,” said Brochmann Laurent, Global Chief Digital Officer, Dennemeyer.

In another early effort, NTT DATA Luxembourg and Mistral AI will co-develop a sovereign platform in Luxembourg for clients in the regulated financial services and insurance industries. “This collaboration offers a landmark opportunity to accelerate the adoption of AI across the financial and insurance markets in Luxembourg and beyond,” said Olivier Posty, Head of France and Luxembourg, NTT DATA. “Together, we’re creating a full-stack platform that is ready to host critical financial applications.”

* Additional role effective Sept. 1, 2025

About Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions as well as end-to-end infrastructure with Mistral Compute. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral AI defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

