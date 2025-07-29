KnowBe4 Collaborates With Microsoft To Tackle Risky Online Behaviors

TAMPA BAY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KnowBe4, a cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced a new collaboration with Microsoft to integrate KnowBe4 SecurityCoach with the Microsoft Edge for Business browser.

The SecurityCoach and Microsoft Edge for Business integration leverages browser activity through native security signals to deliver valuable learning opportunities within seconds of detecting risky online behaviors. Share

Browser security threats are increasing and global cybersecurity professionals should consider taking measures to reduce risk. A report by Menlo Security revealed a 140% increase in browser-based phishing attacks.

The SecurityCoach and Microsoft Edge for Business integration leverages browser activity through native security signals to deliver valuable learning opportunities within seconds of detecting risky online behaviors. These risky activities include password reuse, visits to blocked sites or attempts to bypass security warnings. As one of the only human risk management platforms with a built-in reporting connector in Microsoft Edge for Business, this integration helps organizations within the Microsoft ecosystem maximize their KnowBe4 investments while building a stronger, security focused company.

“This new integration presents an ideal opportunity to turn people-centric cybersecurity risks into teachable moments that will ultimately help to better protect businesses,” said Stuart Clark, VP of product strategy, KnowBe4. “This integration continues KnowBe4 innovation with Microsoft, building upon our successful KnowBe4 Defend integration with Microsoft Defender for Office 365 that launched earlier this year. It also bridges the gap between a company’s technical defenses and its users, transforming the biggest potential vulnerability into the strongest asset. We look forward to offering this to our global SecurityCoach customers to help them enhance their security efforts.”

“As the browser becomes the primary workspace for users, securing this critical endpoint is essential. We’re pleased to see KnowBe4 SecurityCoach integrate with Microsoft Edge to help organizations improve management of human risk and strengthen their security posture,” said Arunesh Chandra, principal product manager, Microsoft Edge for Business.

Resources:

Read our blog on this new collaboration.

More information from June’s KnowBe4 Defend and Microsoft Defender for Office365 announcement.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset. More info at knowbe4.com.

Follow KnowBe4 on LinkedIn and X.