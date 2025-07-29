hc1 and Shadowbox Partner to Close Patient Care Gaps with Optimized Diagnostic Laboratory Testing

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--hc1, a leader in transforming actionable lab data into valuable insights that enable healthcare systems to close gaps in patient care and improve financial performance, and Shadowbox, an innovator in automation for independent labs, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration enables clinical laboratories that provide specialized, precision testing to serve health systems by proactively diagnosing and treating patients in a personalized manner. Bradley Bostic, Chairman and CEO of hc1, and Gregory A. Stein, Founder and CEO of Shadowbox, discuss the details and importance of this partnership in a recent episode of The Boombostic Health Podcast.

Recent independent data reports reveal that more than 40% of clinical diagnostic labs have ceased operating since 2022. Meanwhile, hospitals are grappling with a severe financial crisis driven by surging labor costs, declining reimbursements, significant shifts in payer and policy, and mounting external pressures. As of early 2025, approximately 37% of hospitals operated at a loss, with new pressure being applied through recent federal legislation aimed at slowing the growth of healthcare spending by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade.

Through this partnership, hc1 and Shadowbox will support hospitals, health systems, and independent labs to maximize their client outreach and revenue growth, strengthen relationships with referring providers, improve patient outcomes and experiences, reduce avoidable costs, boost operational efficiency, and leverage actionable data to achieve their strategic goals.

“At hc1, we are committed to empowering health systems and labs with the AI-driven insights they need to thrive in a challenging healthcare landscape,” said Bostic. “Our partnership with Shadowbox provides an unparalleled solution for health systems and labs seeking to close gaps in care while grappling with significant cost constraints and limited clinician capacity.”

“Shadowbox and hc1 have brought to market the most comprehensive, cost-effective, and scalable growth levers for hospital and independent labs alike,” said Stein. “By combining Shadowbox’s proprietary and patented instant interface technology with hc1’s decades of experience as the leading HL7 integration services provider, and then layering on top of that hc1’s proven lab operations, insight, supply chain management, and stewardship programs, our joint offer provides an urgent response for an industry under extreme duress.”

About hc1

hc1 unlocks the vast potential of actionable lab data to improve patient care and boost the financial performance of the healthcare system. By partnering with hc1, health systems gain profitable new growth and improve patient outcomes. Our solutions use advanced data management, analytics, and workflow automation powered by AI to uncover actionable insights and hidden risk signals, delivering innovation, operational and clinical excellence, and revenue growth across the entire care continuum. With over a decade of experience and thousands of health systems and labs leveraging our technology and consultative services to care for nearly 100 million patients, we provide the expertise needed to unlock the strategic value of your lab data, improving patient outcomes and boosting financial performance. With hc1, Healthcare Progress Starts Here.® Learn more about our proven approach at www.hc1.com.

About Shadowbox

Shadowbox is a patented automation platform built for healthcare that helps healthcare organizations expand market share by solving the interoperability problem. Interoperability impacts every area of need for a hospital system or clinical diagnostic organization and is critical to business growth, but the healthcare industry still runs on faxes. Forward thinking organizations see interoperability as a strategic asset that accelerates market expansion, enhances customer satisfaction, and provides a competitive edge. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox built that future vision for interoperability. Shadowbox allows rapid onboarding of new clients, connects disparate vendor services, enhances operational efficiency, is scalable, provides real time analytics and insights, and drives revenue. Customers across the country are seeing significant decreases in claim denials and the time allocated for rework while seeing increases in reimbursement rates for care and improved patient outcomes.