Origin Materials and Hordijk to Mass Produce PET Bottlecaps

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Royal Hordijk Packaging (“Hordijk”), a leading Dutch producer of sustainable plastic packaging solutions, announced a strategic partnership to mass produce PET bottlecaps.

Hordijk has more than 100 years of experience in packaging innovation, with a focus on sustainability and commitment to innovation in circular packaging. Hordijk develops and manufactures plastic packaging solutions for the food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and horticultural sectors, serving customers in over 25 countries. Hordijk will use its PET extruders to produce extruded sheet for use in CapFormer production lines owned by Origin and operated by Hordijk in Hordijk facilities in the EU. The CapFormer lines will convert PET sheet into bottlecaps, ultimately including tethered caps, using high-speed equipment and supported by world-class operations and technical services.

Origin Materials CEO John Bissell stated: “Hordijk combines expert manufacturing, a robust base of operations in Europe, and significant global reach. Further, Hordijk brings PET extruders and extrusion expertise to our operations that can drive capital cost efficiency for CapFormer lines. We look forward to producing billions of PET caps together and carrying packaging forward to its next evolution.”

Rik Hennink, CEO at Hordijk, commented: “At Hordijk, we believe the future of packaging is circular, and we are committed to innovation and reducing environmental impact. Partnering with Origin to mass produce PET bottlecaps and investing in extrusion to scale production aligns with our mission and roadmap. We believe mono-material packaging solutions produced with Origin point toward the future of high-performing, sustainable products.”

Origin’s PET caps are a transformative leap forward in packaging. PET caps can improve recyclability including through cap tethering, enable light-weighting, and extend product shelf life while addressing a greater than $65 billion market. In conjunction with world-class partners like Hordijk, we are solving the most difficult sustainability challenges, in alignment with our core mission to help transition the world to sustainable materials.

About Origin Materials

Origin is a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market, specialty materials, and our patented biomass conversion platform that transforms carbon into sustainable materials for a wide range of end products. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Hordijk

Hordijk is a family-owned company with over a century of experience in packaging innovation. With a strong focus on sustainability, Hordijk develops and manufactures plastic packaging solutions for the food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and horticultural sectors. The company is committed to reducing environmental impact through circular design and material innovation. More information: https://hordijk.nl/en

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “target,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials’ business strategy and estimated total addressable market, volume and mix (e.g., tethered caps) of products produced by the partnership, impact of the partnership on capital cost efficiency of CapFormer lines, performance characteristics of Origin’s PET caps including recyclability, lightweighting, and effect on product shelf-life. The forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions of the management of Origin and are not predictions of actual performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the fact that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials’ business; the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Origin; disruptions and other impacts to Origin’s business. Other factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operations include those discussed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 15, 2025 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Origin has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.