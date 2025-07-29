Immersive and Endace Team Up to Deliver Hands-On, Data-Driven Cyber Training for SOC Teams

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & BRISTOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endace, the authority in Packet capture, and Immersive, the leader in people-centric cybersecurity, today announced a technical partnership designed to strengthen cyber readiness and accelerate threat response. By combining Endace’s forensic packet capture technology with Immersive’s technical exercises and simulations, this collaboration empowers SOC teams to build critical skills, improve investigation speed, and reduce response times.

Through this integration, organizations can upskill their security teams in a realistic, controlled environment using the same tools they rely on in live networks. Analysts gain hands-on experience using EndaceProbe for forensic packet analysis and deep network visibility, within minutes of entering a scenario in Immersive’s platform, allowing them to practice detecting, analyzing, and responding to real-world threats—something that isn’t possible with traditional legacy training.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Immersive to improve cyber resilience. SOC teams learn rapidly when they can exercise with tools they use daily, against simulated threats that closely represent real-world attacks,” said Cary Wright, VP Product Management, Endace. “With EndaceProbes integrated into the Immersive platform, teams can build skills in a safe environment and learn how to hunt for, and combat, even the most serious threats. When faced with a critical cyber situation, individuals can then act swiftly to understand and neutralize threats.”

Key benefits of the Endace and Immersive partnership include:

Build and strengthen cyber readiness with live attack simulations that include packet forensics investigations using always-on EndaceProbe packet capture.

Test and validate cyber capabilities under pressure, ensuring teams can detect, respond, and recover effectively.

Leverage data-driven insights to prove capabilities, identify and close skill gaps, and continuously improve performance.

Improve response efficiency with a workforce skilled in using forensic evidence to resolve threats faster.

Learn to maximize EndaceProbe’s capabilities through hands-on, gamified labs and real-world threat scenarios.

Measure team readiness with performance benchmarks against industry peers to inform cyber resilience strategies.

“Realistic, hands-on experience is critical to preparing cyber teams for today’s fast-moving threats. By integrating Endace’s enterprise-grade packet capture with the Immersive platform, we’re removing barriers to working with the tools professionals rely on every day,” said Thanos Karpouzis, CTO, Immersive. “This partnership enables organizations to prove and improve their readiness in a true-to-life environment, empowering teams to investigate, respond, and adapt with greater speed and confidence.”

To learn more, and watch a short demonstration video, click here.

About Endace

Endace’s scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-prem, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

About Immersive

Immersive, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, helps your organization continuously prove and improve its ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Tailored to individual roles, our approach ensures your organization is always ready for an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. With a relentless focus on evidence, Immersive provides unmatched visibility into your cyber resilience. Through a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and the entire workforce, we empower your organization to Be Ready for what’s next.

Immersive is trusted by the world’s largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.