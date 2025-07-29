Andretti Global and Stratasys Extend Multi-Year Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that longtime partner Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has extended its multi-year partnership with the team as the Official 3D Printing Partner of Andretti INDYCAR.

Since 2018, Andretti INDYCAR’s technical partnership with Stratasys has supported its engineering and production efforts through in-house industrial 3D printing systems and services, including the Stratasys F370 and Fortus® 450mc machines. Advanced materials and capabilities from Stratasys have helped the team accelerate prototyping, tooling, and part production, including an RVB cooling shroud that cools the pneumatic shifting valve block, a steering wheel setup beam that holds the steering system during setup, helmet cooling adapters and a damper spring perch tool, among many others.

In addition to the printers, materials, software and services that Stratasys provides, the 3D printing solutions leader will also play a key role in designing an optimized state-of-the-art 3D printing lab inside the team’s new headquarters. As part of the extended agreement, Stratasys branding will remain visible on the sides of the tire ramps on each of the Andretti INDYCAR Honda entries.

RICH GARRITY, CHIEF COMMERCIAL BUSINESS OFFICER, STRATASYS

“Our continued partnership with Andretti Global highlights the critical role of additive manufacturing in advancing motorsports innovation. We’re proud to support the Andretti team with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies that help drive performance, speed up development, and give them a competitive edge on and off the track.”

SCOTT GRAVES, ENGINEERING MANAGER, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

"The expansion of our partnership with Stratasys will significantly enhance our additive capacity and capabilities at Andretti Global. Armed with their latest industry-leading technologies, we can push the limits of what’s possible in additive manufacturing. Faster turnaround times, more complex geometries and higher-quality parts will be essential in meeting the extreme demands of INDYCAR racing."