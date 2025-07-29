ExtensisHR Expands Master Health Plan to Include Kaiser Permanente

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExtensisHR, a nationally recognized Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) services provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Kaiser Permanente to its master health plan. This new partnership allows ExtensisHR to offer Kaiser Permanente's integrated care model to PEO customers and their employees located in covered service areas, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

By incorporating Kaiser Permanente into its benefits portfolio, ExtensisHR strengthens its ability to deliver comprehensive, flexible healthcare options designed to promote employee well-being, support recruiting and retention, and alleviate the administrative burden on business owners.

As one of the nation's most respected healthcare organizations, Kaiser Permanente offers a wealth of advantages to ExtensisHR customers and their teams, such as:

An integrated approach that combines insurance, facilities, and care delivery for improved health outcomes and a simplified patient journey

Cost-effective services through an HMO model, which helps manage expenses by providing coordinated, in-network treatment

Preventative care to support overall wellness and chronic condition management

User-friendly digital tools, including 24/7 virtual consultations and online appointment scheduling

A strong reputation for customer satisfaction, consistently earning top rankings for member experience

“Adding Kaiser Permanente to our benefits lineup significantly elevates the value we provide to clients,” said Jennie Casaday, Senior Vice President of Employee Benefits at ExtensisHR. “Employers can choose from six plan designs and leverage their trusted healthcare model, renowned for its focus on prevention and convenience, all through our master health plan. It’s another way we’re helping businesses take care of their people and stay competitive.”

This partnership highlights ExtensisHR’s ongoing dedication to evolving its services in step with customer needs. The company continues to differentiate itself through white-glove support and a proactive approach to HR and employee benefits.

ExtensisHR also remains a reliable partner for brokers and benefits consultants. With a co-sell-friendly approach, transparent processes, and access to premium carriers like Kaiser Permanente, alongside established relationships with Aetna and Anthem, brokers can feel even more confident recommending ExtensisHR to their clients.

About ExtensisHR

Founded in 1997, ExtensisHR is a leading national Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) solution provider, focused on delivering exceptional customer service. We specialize in tailored HR solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, with a comprehensive human resources portfolio including employee benefits, payroll and tax, Work Anywhere® technology, risk and compliance, employee management, recruiting, and more. For additional information, please visit: www.extensishr.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.