EncorEstate Plans and eLegacy Make Attorney Access a Built-In Advantage for Advisors

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EncorEstate Plans (Encore) – the only estate planning software for advisors that ends procrastination, ensures good inputs and correct document execution, and gets trusts funded – today announced a groundbreaking partnership with eLegacy, integrating direct access to attorney-led document review and legal advice within Encore’s industry-leading platform.

“[We believe] the financial advisor should be the quarterback of the estate planning process. We are proud to now deliver an integrated experience that Encore advisors will love.” ~ Matt Morris, CEO, EncorEstate Plans Share

Encore has already been dubbed “the standout leader” in estate document preparation according to the Kitces Advisor Productivity Survey, and an “All Star” in the estate planning software category in this year’s recognized T3/Inside Information survey. Now, with this new partnership with eLegacy, Encore is poised to make an even greater impact. This new partnership enables state-specific attorney review phone calls and estate document reviews, providing nearly complete coverage nationwide for Encore advisors.

Unlike other estate planning software for advisors that only offer outside attorney referral networks, Encore has created a fully integrated estate attorney experience directly within the software platform. This integration enables financial advisors to effortlessly facilitate state-specific attorney review and advice for their clients, offering an extra layer of review, legal guidance, and peace of mind on top of Encore’s robust 60-point estate plan review process.

"Many platforms provide attorney referrals that are awkward and rarely utilized," said Matt Morris, CEO of EncorEstate Plans. “eLegacy is a unique law firm that believes – as we do here at Encore – that the financial advisor should be the quarterback of the estate planning process. We are proud to now deliver an integrated experience that Encore advisors will love.”

Clients now have the optional benefit of choosing eLegacy attorneys to either provide a formal estate plan review letter or to engage in an over-the-phone walkthrough of their estate documents. All interactions between eLegacy attorneys and advisors’ clients – including consultations, legal reviews, and advice – are seamlessly facilitated by clients’ financial advisors within Encore’s intuitive software interface.

“Coordination between advisors and estate planning attorneys is absolutely critical,” stated Ryan Crandall, founder and CEO of eLegacy. “Often, in conversations with an advisor, we’ll learn things about the client’s situation that they neglected to share with us but are really important to their plan. To create the best possible outcome, we need all members of the client’s financial and legal team communicating with each other behind the scenes. We love to tell clients, ‘We talk behind their back, but in a good way!’”

It is important to note that while Encore performs thorough internal reviews of estate planning documents, Encore itself does not provide legal advice. The integration with eLegacy enables advisors to connect their clients directly with qualified, state-specific estate attorneys, while staying informed about everything their clients wish to discuss with an estate attorney.

For more information about this partnership or to experience the integrated attorney review firsthand, visit www.EncorEstatePlans.com or contact EncorEstate Plans directly.

ABOUT ENCORESTATE PLANS

EncorEstate Plans is the most comprehensive and customizable estate planning and trust funding platform for advisors. The company’s technology and support team empower advisors to efficiently facilitate the creation, updating, and funding of estate plans, all under the advisor’s brand. The EncoreEstate platform has been named an “All Star” for the second consecutive year by the T3/Inside Information Software Survey, earning the highest average user rating (8.47 out of 10). Kitces’ Financial Planning Productivity Survey ranked Encore #1 in client satisfaction, recognizing the focus on scaling up Encore’s team of human estate planners, attorneys, and paralegals to be advisors’ estate planning back office, and placing value on higher service touch over pure technology solutions. For more information, visit www.EncorEstatePlans.com.

ABOUT ELEGACY

eLegacy is on a mission to empower individuals to create lasting legacies by delivering comprehensive, personalized estate plans, all in a convenient and easy-to-understand process. As a completely virtual law firm, their attorneys and staff bring the full estate planning experience directly to clients, wherever they may be. With complimentary consultations, flat-rate pricing, one-on-one meetings with a dedicated attorney, and a client experience unrivaled in the legal profession, eLegacy is changing how estate planning is done. For more information, visit www.eLegacyLaw.com.