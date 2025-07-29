Bonterra DonorDrive and Meta Launch New Integration to Boost Nonprofit Fundraising on Instagram and Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonterra, a leader in social impact technology, today announced a powerful new native integration between its peer-to-peer fundraising platform, DonorDrive, and Meta’s Instagram and Facebook platforms. The new feature makes it dramatically easier for nonprofits to raise more money, expand reach, and save time by sharing fundraising campaigns directly into social feeds, all with built-in donate buttons and real-time tracking.

With Bonterra DonorDrive, nonprofits already see a 154% increase in funds raised per campaign. Now, with this next-generation social sharing tool, every personal, team, or event fundraising page can be posted natively to Instagram and Facebook Feeds, Stories, and Profiles, turning everyday shares into branded, trustworthy fundraisers.

All DonorDrive nonprofit customers now have access to the integration. Donations are made directly on DonorDrive fundraising pages and appear instantly in campaigns—no reconciliation or workarounds needed.

Nonprofits today face declining social media engagement and pressure to grow revenue through supporter-led fundraising. This new integration addresses both by turning supporter shares into branded, trusted fundraisers with built-in features that improve conversion and deepen reach. Nonprofits can expect more donations from social media, greater organic reach through supporter networks, stronger brand presence in social feeds, and less time spent managing social sharing and tracking.

“Nonprofits rely on social media to raise money for their events and campaigns, yet the industry has experienced declines in revenue from social channels in recent years. This integration will combat declining revenue by increasing fundraising content relevance and trust for supporters' networks,” said Scott Brighton, CEO of Bonterra. "In service of our mission to help grow charitable giving and volunteerism to 3% of U.S. GDP by 2033, we’re building modern, intuitive tools that let nonprofits drive more impact with less effort, removing friction and unlocking the full potential of giving at scale."

Key benefits of this new sharing feature include:

Nonprofits can now amplify their reach and enable supporters to share personal, team, or event fundraising pages as native content across Facebook Feeds and Instagram Stories and Profiles, helping campaigns stand out in the highest-traffic social spaces and connect with more potential donors. Built-In Donate Button: Clicking the donate button launches the DonorDrive fundraising page, and the native-looking call-to-action on Instagram and Facebook boosts click-through rates. Additional built-in features like fundraising goals and a progress bar help drive engagement and conversions.

All gifts are processed through DonorDrive’s existing events and campaigns, maintaining a fully branded experience with real-time goal trackers and donation forms. Reliable Data & Reporting: Nonprofits can track donations sourced from Meta within DonorDrive, allowing them to see accurate, real-time insights about social fundraising performance and enabling smarter decisions with less manual tracking.

“We’re excited to launch new tools that help nonprofits fundraise more effectively through Facebook and Instagram,” said Annie Lewis, Head of Global Government, Politics, Advocacy and Compliance at Meta. “Working with innovative partners like Bonterra DonorDrive allows us to expand social impact through nonprofits' platforms of choice and deliver tools that make a real impact.”

Bonterra DonorDrive continues to lead peer-to-peer innovation, delivering solutions that prioritize supporter experience, brand consistency, and conversion.

Nonprofits must be enrolled in Meta’s fundraising tools to take advantage of this feature. To learn more about Bonterra DonorDrive, visit https://www.bonterratech.com/product/donordrive.

