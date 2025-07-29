Essex Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Raises Full-Year 2025 Guidance

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) (the “Company”) announced today its second quarter 2025 earnings results and related business activities.

Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Core FFO per diluted share for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 are detailed below.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Per Diluted Share Net Income $3.44 $1.45 137.2% $6.59 $5.69 15.8% Total FFO $4.03 $3.89 3.6% $8.00 $8.49 -5.8% Core FFO $4.03 $3.94 2.3% $8.00 $7.77 3.0% Expand

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025 of $3.44, compared to $1.45 in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a gain on sale of real estate.

Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 2.3% compared to the second quarter of 2024, exceeding the midpoint of the Company’s guidance range by $0.07. The outperformance was primarily driven by higher same-property revenue growth and favorable property taxes in Washington.

Achieved same-property revenue and net operating income (“NOI”) growth of 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024. On a sequential basis, same-property revenue and NOI improved 1.0% and 2.5%, respectively.

Acquired two apartment home communities located in Northern California for a total contract price of $240.5 million. Disposed of one apartment home community located in Southern California for a contract price of $239.6 million.

Raised full-year 2025 guidance range as detailed in the table below:

Full-Year 2025 Revised Guidance Revised

Range Revised

Midpoint Change at

Midpoint Net Income per diluted share $10.05 - $10.29 $10.17 +$0.73 Core FFO per diluted share $15.80 - $16.02 $15.91 +$0.10 Same-Property Revenues 2.90% to 3.40% 3.15% +0.15% Same-Property Operating Expenses 3.00% to 3.50% 3.25% (0.50%) Same-Property NOI 2.70% to 3.50% 3.10% +0.40% Expand

Same-Property Operations

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property revenue on a year-over-year basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and on a sequential basis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025:

Revenue Change Q2 2025

vs. Q2 2024 YTD 2025

vs. YTD 2024 Q2 2025

vs. Q1 2025 % of Total Q2

2025 Revenues Southern California Los Angeles County 2.8% 3.5% 0.0% 18.4% Orange County 3.5% 3.6% 0.9% 9.2% San Diego County 3.3% 3.1% 1.6% 9.3% Ventura County 3.2% 4.2% -0.6% 4.3% Total Southern California 3.1% 3.5% 0.5% 41.2% Northern California Santa Clara County 3.4% 3.4% 1.6% 20.1% Alameda County 2.8% 2.8% 1.0% 7.3% San Mateo County 4.2% 4.7% 1.8% 4.7% Contra Costa County 1.9% 2.5% 0.0% 5.5% San Francisco 6.5% 6.6% 0.7% 3.1% Total Northern California 3.4% 3.5% 1.2% 40.7% Seattle Metro 2.8% 2.5% 1.5% 18.1% Same-Property Portfolio 3.2% 3.3% 1.0% 100.0% Expand

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in same-property revenue on a year-over-year basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and on a sequential basis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025:

Same-Property Revenue Components Q2 2025

vs. Q2 2024 YTD 2025

vs. YTD 2024 Q2 2025

vs. Q1 2025 Scheduled Rents 2.3% 2.2% 0.9% Delinquency (1) 0.5% 0.7% 0.1% Cash Concessions 0.0% 0.1% -0.1% Vacancy -0.2% -0.1% -0.1% Other Income 0.6% 0.4% 0.2% Q2 2025 Same-Property Revenue Growth 3.2% 3.3% 1.0% Expand

(1) Same-Property delinquency as a percentage of scheduled rent was 0.5% and 1.0% in the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 0.5% and 1.1% in the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Expand

Year-Over-Year Change Year-Over-Year Change Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024 YTD 2025 compared to YTD 2024 Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Southern California 3.1% 5.5% 2.1% 3.5% 4.8% 2.9% Northern California 3.4% 5.7% 2.5% 3.5% 3.7% 3.4% Seattle Metro 2.8% -9.2% 7.8% 2.5% -0.8% 3.9% Same-Property Portfolio 3.2% 2.9% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3% Expand

Sequential Change Q2 2025 compared to Q1 2025 Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Southern California 0.5% 0.6% 0.5% Northern California 1.2% -0.7% 2.0% Seattle Metro 1.5% -14.1% 8.5% Same-Property Portfolio 1.0% -2.6% 2.5% Financial Occupancies Quarter Ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Southern California 95.7% 95.8% 95.8% Northern California 96.6% 96.8% 96.3% Seattle Metro 96.5% 96.3% 97.1% Same-Property Portfolio 96.2% 96.3% 96.2% Expand

Investment Activity

Acquisitions

In May, the Company acquired two apartment home communities comprising 420 apartment homes located in Santa Clara County for a total contract price of $240.5 million.

Dispositions

In April, the Company sold a 350-unit apartment home community located in Santa Ana, CA for a contract price of $239.6 million. The Company recorded a gain on sale of real estate of $126.2 million in the second quarter, which has been excluded from Total and Core FFO.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company sold a 243-unit apartment home community located in Oakland, CA for a contract price of $97.5 million.

Other Investments

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company formed a new joint venture, Wesco VII LLC (“Wesco VII”), with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board with a total commitment from each partner of $50.0 million to fund new structured finance investments. Essex has a 50% ownership interest in the venture. In July, Wesco VII originated a $42.6 million preferred equity investment for the development of a 480-unit apartment home community located in South San Francisco, CA. The investment has an initial preferred return of 13.5% and is expected to be fully funded by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Balance Sheet

In May, the Company obtained a $300.0 million unsecured term loan which is scheduled to mature in May 2028 with two one-year extension options, exercisable at the Company’s option. The loan is priced at SOFR plus 0.850%, with $150.0 million of the loan swapped to an all-in fixed rate of 4.1% through April 2030. The loan includes a 12-month delayed draw feature with $150.0 million in proceeds drawn as of June 30, 2025. The remaining portion will be drawn based on the Company’s future financing needs.

In May, the Company established a commercial paper program which allows the issuance, from time to time, of unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate principal amount outstanding of $750.0 million. The Company’s unsecured line of credit facilities will serve as a liquidity backstop for issuances under the program, and the proceeds will be utilized for general corporate and working capital purposes. As of June 30, 2025, an aggregate of $365.0 million was outstanding under the commercial paper program.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company increased its unsecured credit facility from $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion and extended the maturity date to January 2030 with two six-month extension options, exercisable at the Company’s option. Pricing on the credit facility is SOFR plus 0.775%.

Common Stock and Liquidity

During the second quarter, the Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program, exercise any of its previously disclosed forward sale agreements, or repurchase any shares through its stock repurchase plan.

As of July 25, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.5 billion in liquidity via available capacity on its unsecured credit facilities, cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range provided in its first quarter 2025 earnings release for Core FFO by $0.07 per diluted share. The outperformance was primarily driven by higher same-property revenue growth and favorable property taxes in Washington.

The following table provides a reconciliation of second quarter 2025 Core FFO per diluted share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the Company’s first quarter 2025 earnings release.

Per Diluted

Share Guidance midpoint of Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2025 $ 3.96 Consolidated NOI 0.05 G&A and Other 0.02 Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2025 reported $ 4.03 Expand

2025 Full-Year and Third Quarter Guidance Per Diluted Share Previous

Range Revised

Range Revised

Midpoint Change at

Midpoint Net Income $9.19 - $9.69 $10.05 - $10.29 $10.17 +$0.73 Total FFO $15.56 - $16.06 $15.77 - $16.01 $15.89 +$0.08 Core FFO $15.56 - $16.06 $15.80 - $16.02 $15.91 +$0.10 Q3 2025 Core FFO N/A $3.89 - $3.99 $3.94 N/A Same-Property Portfolio Growth (1) Revenues 2.25% to 3.75% 2.90% to 3.40% 3.15% +0.15% Operating Expenses 3.25% to 4.25% 3.00% to 3.50% 3.25% (0.50%) Net Operating Income 1.40% to 4.00% 2.70% to 3.50% 3.10% +0.40% 2025 Blended Rate Growth 2.50% to 3.50% 2.60% to 3.00% 2.80% (0.20%) Excluding Los Angeles County N/A 2.80% to 3.20% 3.00% N/A Expand

(1) Reflects guidance on a cash basis. On a GAAP basis, the midpoints of the Company’s same-property revenue and NOI guidance are 3.20% and 3.20%, respectively. Expand

Sequential Components to 2025 Third Quarter Core FFO Guidance Midpoint Per Diluted

Share Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2025 reported $ 4.03 Consolidated Revenues 0.05 Consolidated Operating Expenses (0.11) Structured Finance Investments (0.02) G&A and Other (0.01) Guidance midpoint of Core FFO per diluted share for Q3 2025 $ 3.94 Expand

For additional details regarding the Company’s 2025 FFO guidance range, see page S-15 of the supplemental financial information.

FFO Reconciliation

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as “Core FFO,” to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and land and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Company’s core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company’s actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the Nareit definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs’ calculation of FFO may vary from the Nareit definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Company’s calculation.

The following table sets forth the Company’s calculation of FFO and Core FFO per diluted share for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income available to common stockholders $ 221,362 $ 92,914 $ 424,472 $ 365,645 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 151,501 145,613 302,788 285,346 Gains not included in FFO (126,174) - (237,534) (138,326) Impairment loss from unconsolidated co-investments - - - 3,726 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments 14,406 17,380 28,784 35,850 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 7,781 3,270 15,060 12,869 Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (38) (390) (84) (779) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 268,838 $ 258,787 $ 533,486 $ 564,331 FFO per share – diluted $ 4.03 $ 3.89 $ 8.00 $ 8.49 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ - $ - $ - $ 68 Tax benefit on unconsolidated technology co-investments (232) (807) (395) (758) Realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities, net (2,492) (1,597) (2,401) (4,948) Provision for credit losses 14 19 11 66 Equity loss (income) from unconsolidated technology co-investments 104 143 (1,612) (5,727) Loss on early retirement of debt - - 762 - Co-investment promote income - - - (1,531) General and administrative and other, net (1) 2,661 5,906 3,937 8,447 Insurance reimbursements, legal settlements, and other, net (2) (339) (486) (700) (43,300) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 268,554 $ 261,965 $ 533,088 $ 516,648 Core FFO per share – diluted $ 4.03 $ 3.94 $ 8.00 $ 7.77 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (3) 66,670,784 66,486,464 66,663,894 66,477,724 Expand

(1) Includes political advocacy costs of $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $5.3 million and $7.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) There were no material gains from legal settlements during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company settled two lawsuits related to construction defects at two communities and received cash recoveries of $42.5 million. The Company determined that all uncertainties were resolved upon receipt of cash and recorded a gain which was excluded from Core FFO. (3) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) into shares of the Company’s common stock and excludes DownREIT limited partnership units. Expand

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and Same-Property NOI Reconciliations

NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Company’s consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Company’s operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenues less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Earnings from operations $ 279,700 $ 137,450 $ 536,781 $ 269,809 Adjustments: Corporate-level property management expenses 12,220 11,622 24,552 22,721 Depreciation and amortization 151,501 145,613 302,788 285,346 Management and other fees from affiliates (2,223) (2,573) (4,717) (5,286) General and administrative 17,157 21,136 33,449 38,307 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs - - - 68 Gain on sale of real estate and land (126,174) - (237,204) - NOI 332,181 313,248 655,649 610,965 Less: Non-same property NOI (41,325) (31,667) (81,130) (54,858) Same-Property NOI $ 290,856 $ 281,581 $ 574,519 $ 556,107 Expand

