Interim HealthCare Selects MissionCare Collective as Strategic Workforce Retention Partner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. & SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation’s leading franchise network offering the full continuum of care, has named MissionCare Collective and its flagship product, CoachUp Care, as its national strategic partner for workforce retention. This move comes as the industry grapples with increasing employee turnover and an urgent need to deliver more consistent, high-quality care in diverse markets.

With more than 300 locations across the U.S., Interim HealthCare is investing in solutions to equip its franchise partners for sustainable success in workforce capacity and retention. Its pilot programs with CoachUp Care have yielded a 30% increase in 90-day retention and a 60% reduction in unfilled shifts in select locations. These positive results directly translate to more care delivered, improved continuity, and enhanced patient outcomes.

“Our franchise partners are achieving remarkable success, and our goal is to support them with innovations that meet the unique needs of each local market,” said Rexanne Domico, President and CEO of Interim HealthCare. “We’ve seen transformational results in our pilot markets with the CoachUp Care platform, and now we’re scaling that success. This is about more than technology; it’s about rethinking how we support, engage, and retain our skilled workforce to meaningfully impact those we serve.”

A Vision for Innovation and Shared Growth

As part of the national rollout, Interim HealthCare is investing in custom product enhancements to the CoachUp Care platform that will offer franchisees a robust suite of workforce tools — social feeds, recognition programs, movement and wellness challenges, surveys, and advanced analytics that forecast turnover risks before they materialize. Interim HealthCare franchisees will also have a seat at the innovation table, helping shape the product roadmap and ensuring the tools evolve alongside the needs of the field.

“Partnering with a forward-thinking brand like Interim HealthCare will drive real change in care outcomes across the country,” says Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of MissionCare Collective. “Together, we are creating a future where care professionals feel seen, supported, and empowered to deliver more care.”

This partnership extends beyond Interim HealthCare franchisees. MissionCare Collective and Interim HealthCare are also collaborating with national payors to explore how increased retention impacts care quality and access. With 90-day retention emerging as a critical quality metric, the alliance aims to generate actionable insights that can benefit the entire industry.

To learn more about Interim HealthCare, please visit https://www.interimhealthcare.com/. For more information on a rewarding career in home healthcare, please visit Interim HealthCare’s careers page: https://careers.interimhealthcare.com/.

About MissionCare Collective

MissionCare Collective is more than a group of companies — we are a movement united by a shared mission to transform the culture of care. Through deep partnerships with providers, communities, and the workforce itself, we tackle the systemic challenges of recruiting, engaging, and retaining a resilient, high-performing care workforce. We operate the largest network of direct care workers in the United States alongside a suite of technology products and innovations designed to meet workforce needs at every stage. Our portfolio includes myCNAjobs, CoachUp Care, and MissionCare — all dedicated to elevating the employee experience and improving workforce outcomes through purpose-driven solutions. Learn more at www.missioncare.com.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. is a national network of locally owned and operated franchises that provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services and staffing solutions. Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare is the only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care and strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through more than 300 care centers across the U.S. Interim HealthCare franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who deliver 25 million hours of home care each year. They serve 190,000 people across a variety of needs, including home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and medical staffing. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.