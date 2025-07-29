Casago Selects Wheelhouse as Exclusive Pricing and Revenue Management Partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago, a premier vacation rental property management company, today announced it has selected Wheelhouse as its enterprise revenue management platform of choice.

Casago selects Wheelhouse as its exclusive revenue management partner following a year-long review, integrating the platform across its national portfolio — including former Vacasa markets. Share

The selection follows an extensive 12-month review of technology providers, during which Casago identified Wheelhouse as best-in-class for empowering local teams, maximizing owner returns, and supporting its franchise-led growth strategy.

Following Casago’s May 2025 acquisition of Vacasa, Wheelhouse’s technology will now power pricing across the company’s nationwide network, including former Vacasa destinations and newly integrated markets.

“We conducted a thorough review of every serious revenue management player in the vacation rental industry,” said Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago. “Wheelhouse stood apart for three critical reasons: its world-class data science, its hybrid model that empowers our local markets to customize pricing strategy, and its exceptional culture of partnership. At the end of the day, it all ultimately came down to shared values — Wheelhouse gets what makes our model work, and that’s exactly what we were looking for in a partner.”

Wheelhouse’s enterprise-grade platform delivers dynamic pricing, performance benchmarking, and granular tools to customize the pricing algorithm at scale — making it uniquely suited for the Casago franchise model, where local teams are empowered to optimize for both demand and homeowner objectives.

“Casago is building the future of hospitality — one that’s deeply local and relentlessly focused on homeowner outcomes,” said Andrew Kitchell, CEO of Wheelhouse. “Trusting a dynamic pricing engine and revenue management platform requires transparency and partnership.

“We’re honored they’ve chosen Wheelhouse, and believe that our partnership reflects the shared belief that great data, local expertise, and strong collaboration can combine to drive unparalleled performance.”

Several factors informed Casago’s decision to partner with Wheelhouse. The platform’s forecasting and pricing engine has shown strong performance compared to traditional approaches.

Its hybrid structure allows local teams to adjust pricing strategies with market-specific inputs—an important consideration for Casago’s franchisees and former Vacasa operators. The technology also supports enterprise needs with features such as centralized analytics, portfolio-wide visibility, and real-time performance tracking.

The rollout of Wheelhouse is underway, with phased adoption across Casago’s franchise network and new markets scheduled for completion by early 2026.

About Casago

Casago is a top-rated vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

About Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse is the leading Enterprise Revenue Management Platform built for short-term rentals, vacation rentals, and boutique hotels. Used in over 180 countries, Wheelhouse helps operators optimize pricing and improve performance through dynamic pricing, customizable strategies, and portfolio-wide insights. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is known for its culture of partnership, product innovation, and results-driven approach.