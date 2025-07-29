Heritage Cannabis Cuts QA Admin Time in Half and Gains Real-Time Production Insights with Elevated Signals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Cannabis, a leading Canadian cannabis processor, has significantly improved operational efficiency and quality assurance by implementing Elevated Signals, the leading manufacturing operations software for regulated industries.

By replacing error-prone paper batch records with Elevated Signals' Electronic Batch Records, Heritage Cannabis reduced QA admin work by 50 percent, boosted right-first-time metrics from 51 percent to over 80 percent, and cut filing time by 90 percent. The shift also unlocked access to real-time production data across extraction, packaging, and fulfillment operations.

“Before Elevated Signals, our QA team was buried in paperwork, chasing missing info, walking records between departments, and spending hours filing,” said Katrina Andersen, Quality Assurance Associate at Heritage Cannabis. “Now, everything is captured correctly the first time, and batch reviews happen instantly, whether I’m onsite or not.”

Katrina added, “We’re not just saving time. We’ve changed how we operate. It is now much easier for QA to prompt corrections needed on digital records, we’re driving improvements, tracking key metrics, and shaping production decisions.”

What began as a fix for recordkeeping quickly became a driver of operational intelligence. The digital transformation will enable Heritage Cannabis to use custom dashboards to monitor efficiency, track KPIs, and identify bottlenecks. Elevated Signals will help Heritage Cannabis turn raw batch data into insights that streamline workflows, improve labour allocation, and reduce cycle times.

“Regulated manufacturers deserve tools that don’t just check compliance boxes, but actually make their businesses better,” said Amar Singh, CEO of Elevated Signals. “Heritage Cannabis’ results show what’s possible when software is built with operators and performance in mind.”

With Elevated Signals, Heritage Cannabis eliminated missing data, reduced errors with auto-calculations, and streamlined batch reviews using remote access, laying the foundation for scalable, audit-ready operations.

Elevated Signals helps cannabis producers move faster, reduce risk, and scale smarter. Whether managing extraction, cultivation, or packaging, its GMP-ready platform brings inventory, compliance, and production into one system built for the realities of regulated manufacturing.

About Elevated Signals

Elevated Signals builds manufacturing operations software for regulated industries, including cannabis, nutraceuticals, food, and beverage. Its GMP-ready platform connects inventory, quality & compliance, planning, and costing into one easy-to-use system, empowering teams to plan smarter, act faster, and confidently scale.

Learn more at elevatedsignals.com