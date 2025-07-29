Harbor Logistics Expands Capacity and Coverage in the Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Logistics, a leading provider of integrated logistics solutions and a portfolio company of NOVA Infrastructure, has leased a new building in Jedburg Logistics Park in Summerville, South Carolina. The new warehouse totals 621,000 square feet and marks a significant expansion for Harbor Logistics, enhancing its ability to serve customers throughout the Southeast and collaborate more closely with importers and exporters utilizing southeastern ports.

“The new Summerville facility gives us the flexibility to adapt to our customers’ evolving needs, streamline operations and deepen our partnership with the Port of Charleston,” said Kevin Shuba, CEO of Harbor Logistics. Share

Strategic Expansion for Enhanced Flexibility

The new warehouse, located immediately off I-26 and within a day’s drive of more than half the country’s consumers, positions Harbor Logistics to offer even greater flexibility and efficiency to its customers. With proximity to other major transportation arteries and the Port of Charleston, the facility will support faster turnaround times, scalable storage solutions and seamless supply chain integration.

“This expansion is a pivotal moment for our customers and our teams,” said Kevin Shuba, CEO of Harbor Logistics. “The new Summerville facility gives us the flexibility to adapt to our customers’ evolving needs, streamline operations and deepen our partnership with the Port of Charleston. Our investment here is about delivering best-in-class service and supporting the continued growth of South Carolina as a logistics hub.”

Collaboration with the Port of Charleston

The location of the new warehouse allows Harbor Logistics to strengthen its collaboration with the Port of Charleston, providing importers, exporters and manufacturers with a single-source solution for moving, storing and managing goods through every stage of the supply chain. The increased capacity enables Harbor to handle larger volumes and offer tailored services to a broader range of clients.

“As the Southeast continues to boom, so does South Carolina’s economy. Investments like this from our private sector partners further reinforce their faith in our port’s capabilities and the region’s growth. This new facility enhances the port’s broader logistics capabilities, which helps our customers efficiently reach their markets. SC Ports congratulates Harbor Logistics on their growth in the Charleston port market,” said Barbara Melvin, President and CEO, SC Ports.

The developer and owner of Jedburg Logistics Park is Trinity Capital.

About Harbor Logistics

Founded by NOVA Infrastructure and based in Charleston, S.C., Harbor Logistics is a diversified logistics company. Currently, Harbor provides transportation, truck/rail transload and warehousing services in Charleston to a wide range of industrial and commercial counterparties. As the largest drayage provider and one of the largest warehouse providers in Charleston, Harbor offers supply chain capacity via an asset-based model that provides a tailored customer experience. Growth-focused, the Harbor team is dedicated to exceeding expectations, working with like-minded partners, and exemplifying ethical decision making.

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2018, NOVA Infrastructure is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA seeks to make investments which pair the downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in transportation, environmental services, energy / energy transition, and digital infrastructure sectors.