Storage Post Celebrates Smooth Acquisition of Three Iconic Sofia Storage Locations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Storage Post Self Storage recently increased its presence in the Big Apple with the acquisition of three long-standing Sofia Storage locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. These pre-established facilities—situated in some of New York City’s most sought-after neighborhoods—are more than strategic additions to Storage Post’s portfolio; they represent a proud continuation of a family-built legacy that helped shape the self-storage industry in New York City.

The newly acquired facilities are:

These high-demand locations are considered rare finds—unicorn assets in a densely populated, development-constrained market. They offer Storage Post the opportunity to serve thousands of new customers in communities where trust and reputation are everything.

“We’re grateful for the strong collaboration from both commercial real estate brokers and debt providers, whose efforts helped ensure a smooth and efficient transaction for all parties involved,” said Jack Giannola, Director of Acquisitions at Storage Post. “And most importantly, we’re thankful to the Sofia family—Tom, Leonard, John and Amy Sofia—whose transparency, professionalism, and pride in their properties made this one of the most seamless and meaningful acquisitions we’ve completed.”

A Family Legacy That Helped Launch an Industry

Long before self-storage became the institutional asset class it is today, the Sofia family was already helping New Yorkers solve urban space challenges. With roots dating back to the early-20th century, Sofia Storage is widely regarded as one of the earliest true self-storage operators in Manhattan.

The Sofia name became synonymous with reliable service, community presence, and deeply personal customer care. The family’s Amsterdam Avenue facility, now Storage Post Upper West Side, is historically significant. It’s a designated landmark and a neighborhood fixture. Photographs spanning generations depict a business built by hand, maintained with pride, and trusted by thousands.

“These properties aren’t just in great locations—they have great stories,” said Steven Gruver, Storage Post. “From hand-painted signs and freight elevators to decades of customer loyalty and legends of items stored at its locations, the Sofia portfolio represents the heart and soul of what self-storage should be. We’re proud to carry that legacy forward.”

With this acquisition, Storage Post has integrated Sofia locations into its operations. Enhancements to technology, tenant access, and amenities are currently being introduced thoughtfully to preserve the unique character of the properties while offering a modern customer experience.

This move deepens Storage Post’s commitment to adding several more locations through existing property acquisitions over the next year, including expansions in New York City similar to the three Sofia storage locations that have strong local roots and stories worth preserving.

