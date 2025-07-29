Adentro Joins Toast Partner Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adentro is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. Adentro enables SKU-level marketing attribution, allowing restaurants to directly connect their digital advertising campaigns to specific menu item purchases. This creates a powerful closed-loop attribution system that restaurants can now manage directly through their Toast POS.

Adentro is a cloud-based software that connects restaurants with their customers, designed to drive incremental foot traffic. It links digital marketing efforts to on-premises sales through multiple channels: social, display, and Connected TV (CTV). As a result, restaurant owners can build marketing campaigns that effectively bring real customers through the door and measure each campaign’s actual impact.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

The integration addresses a crucial challenge for restaurants by connecting their digital marketing to in-store sales at a detailed level. This allows for data-driven decisions regarding menu promotions, new campaign launches, and tailored marketing campaigns. Restaurants can now link product performance directly to ad exposure, enabling them to optimize marketing spend and increase ROI.

“With 10,000 in-store walkthroughs and 600 online Toast orders generating a $27:1 return on ad spend, we've tracked $636,000 in combined online and in-person revenue since November,” said Phil Smith, Director of Marketing at Taproom in New York of Upstream Hospitality Group. “Thanks to this integration with Adentro and Toast, we've created a powerful customer journey with real business impact."

“We are thrilled to offer this integration with Toast, as it significantly enhances our capabilities to provide even deeper analytics and more actionable insights. This integration allows our mutual customers to directly correlate their advertising spend with SKU-level product purchases, enabling them to see precisely which ads are influencing specific product sales,” says Ben Matlin, CEO at Adentro.

About Adentro:

Adentro is the leading people-based marketing solution for the omnichannel retail, restaurant, and hospitality industry. At the core of Adentro's platform is its proprietary, first-party consumer identity graph, comprising over 100 million enriched profiles informed by its extensive network of Wi-Fi beacons and POS software integrations in more than 6,000 customer locations across North America. Adentro's software powers the Guest Wi-Fi experience of its customers' brick-and-mortar businesses, enabling the collection of first-party, opt-in consumer data and tracking their in-store visit behaviors to drive brand loyalty and growth.