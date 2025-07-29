LRC Properties Purchases Central Florida Resource Center at 5700, 5707 and 5712 Dot Com Court in Orlando, FL

RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LRC Properties has purchased Central Florida Resource Center at 5700, 5707 and 5712 Dot Com Court in the Oviedo submarket of Orlando, FL. LRC Properties purchased the property in a joint venture with an institutional partner.

"This is our first entry into the Orlando market, and we are thrilled to continue our strategy of acquiring well located shallow bay industrial buildings off market throughout the Sunbelt with this purchase," said Karie Nero, LRC Properties. Share

The purchase includes three shallow bay buildings totaling 209,000 square feet that are 80% leased. LRC Properties is planning to repair the roofs, demolish excess space to convert back into more traditional industrial space, and will complete several other cosmetic upgrades, including landscaping and signage, to bring the buildings up to their highest and best use and enhance the tenant experience at the site.

“This is our first entry into the Orlando market, and we are thrilled to continue our strategy of acquiring well located shallow bay industrial buildings off market throughout the Sunbelt, and particularly Orlando, with this purchase,” said Karie Nero, principal of LRC Properties. “We have watched the Orlando market continue to thrive and grow with rapid population growth due to the healthy business environment and favorable taxes in Florida. Further, the Orlando International Airport is one of the largest demand drivers for industrial use. It is the 7th busiest airport in the U.S. due to population growth and tourism. Orlando has long been a distribution backbone for the state of Florida due to its central location.”

“We are actively seeking additional opportunities in this market, as well as in others, to continue to provide high returns for our investors,” Nero added.

With this purchase, LRC Properties owns approximately 6.2 million square feet of commercial properties in the Southeast with assets under management approaching $550,000,000.

LRC Properties is a vertically integrated and experienced commercial real estate firm focused on East Coast commercial real estate investments. Headquartered in the New York City metro area, with offices in Charleston, South Carolina and Durham, North Carolina, LRC concentrates in acquiring value-add and core plus properties in vibrant markets. LRC focuses on creating above-market returns for its investment partners by providing substantial value to the properties it purchases through operations, repositioning, restructuring and redeveloping, utilizing a “hands-on” management approach. LRC Properties also operates HELM Property Management & Services, LLC, a service-orientated property management firm that provides comprehensive property management, project management, asset management and accounting/financial reporting services. For more information on LRC Properties and HELM, visit www.lrcprop.com.