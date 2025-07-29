Smile Source Partners with SimplyTest to Bring Salivary Screening to 800+ Independent Dental Practices

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplyTest®, a leader in salivary testing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Smile Source, the nation’s largest network of independent dental practices, to deliver SimplyTest Oral Health-PERIO, a cutting-edge salivary testing solution, to more than 800 Smile Source member offices.

“This partnership reflects a shared mission of our two organizations: to empower dentists with best-in-class tools that improve patient outcomes,” said Justin Hunt, CEO of SimplyTest. “Smile Source is known for its high standards and rigorous vendor vetting. We’re honored to be selected as their exclusive salivary screening partner, offering members access to PERIO through their trusted membership platform.”

This is the first salivary testing solution offered through Smile Source, underscoring the growing demand among private practitioners for integrated, preventive health solutions in dentistry. With PERIO, member dentists will be equipped to provide earlier, more precise care and expand their role in systemic health detection and personalized treatment.

Periodontal disease doesn’t just affect the mouth; it is a chronic, often silent condition with far-reaching consequences including strong links to Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. PERIO helps dental professionals uncover what traditional exams may overlook. By detecting microbial risk factors early, clinicians can intervene sooner and educate patients more effectively to better support long-term health.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SimplyTest Oral Health-PERIO to the Smile Source family,” said Tom Rimmer, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Smile Source. “This partnership gives our members access to a science-backed, noninvasive testing tool, which many have been asking for to elevate patient care. PERIO represents a meaningful advancement in their clinical capabilities, and we’re excited to see its positive impact across the network.”

PERIO integrates advanced molecular testing into everyday dental workflows. A quick, pain-free saliva sample identifies key periodontal pathogens, caries-related organisms, Candida albicans and viruses associated with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease and more. A patented buffer solution stabilizes samples at room temperature, making the test easy to implement and practical for busy practices.

PERIO represents a shift toward smarter, evidence-based care. For Smile Source members, it not only enhances treatment outcomes at the chair, but also elevates their role as vital contributors to their patients’ overall health.

About Smile Source

Smile Source is the leading network of independent dental practices in the United States, supporting more than 800 independently owned offices with the collective power to compete, grow and thrive. Through access to proven technology, innovative clinical solutions, and shared business resources, Smile Source empowers dentists to elevate patient care, enhance profitability and protect their independence. To learn more, visit smilesource.com

About SimplyTest

SimplyTest® is redefining the starting point of care through next-generation salivary science. The SimplyTest platform delivers fast, noninvasive screenings that empower health care providers, functional medicine practitioners and dental professionals to detect microbial risks earlier, personalize treatment with precision and connect oral health to whole-body outcomes. Built on the belief that better diagnostics lead to better outcomes, SimplyTest is advancing a smarter, data-driven model of dentistry where early insight is the first step in personalized care. To learn more, visit https://www.simplytest.solutions.