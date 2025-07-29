Reliable Robotics and U.S. Air Force Collaborate on Autonomy Architecture

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aviation, today announced its work with the United States Air Force (USAF) to support the buildout of key capabilities for Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP). Under a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA), Reliable and the USAF will collaborate on the Autonomy-Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA)–USAF’s autonomy architecture extensible to multiple platforms and missions–to ensure the architecture benefits from Reliable’s recent advancements in low-cost, high-reliability commercial autonomy.

Reliable is uniquely positioned to build capabilities allowing the warfighter to perform airspace-agnostic operations at levels of assurance equivalent to civilian aircraft. -- Reliable Robotics CEO and Co-Founder Robert Rose Share

To increase the survivability and effectiveness of the warfighter, USAF’s agile combat employment (ACE) operational concept forecasts the need for rapid movement and adaptability. Through the CRADA, Reliable Robotics will ensure commercial Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) capabilities are compatible with the A-GRA, enabling the warfighter to inter-operate with civilian and military air traffic control systems.

“Commercial solutions are critical to the A-GRA to enable terminal area integration, and for operationally acceptable detect and avoid,” said Major Dustin Graves of AFWERX. “Enabling compatibility with commercial capabilities future-proofs DOD Autonomous Collaborative Platforms.”

The USAF is innovating at the speed of need to build and deploy autonomous capabilities for the warfighter to enable their ability to perform across diverse airspaces, missions, and operational environments. Reliable Robotics, through A-GRA, will provide guidance and expertise that will shape the next phase of future ACP efforts, as well as other USAF programs.

“Today’s modern and next-gen warfighters must be capable of operating in any airspace environment. Our partnership with the FAA to certify the Reliable Autonomy System is the reason we have a seat at the table to help DOD build the blueprint for advanced aircraft autonomy,” said Reliable Robotics CEO and Co-Founder Robert Rose. “Reliable is uniquely positioned to build capabilities allowing the warfighter to perform airspace-agnostic operations at levels of assurance equivalent to civilian aircraft.”

Reliable Robotics recently secured a multi-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from USAF to develop its dual-use Reliable Autonomy System (RAS) for use in the Joint Force, and successfully flew a series of automated missions for USAF and Air Combat Command as part of its annual Agile Flag exercise. Subsequently, Reliable was awarded funding under the AFWERX Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) program to perform additional flights for representative military missions in a UAS configuration. Reliable also delivered a KC-135 Automation Roadmap to the USAF as part of a funded study under its prior Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract.

“This CRADA signifies Reliable Robotics’ support of national defense objectives through aviation automation. Autonomous collaborative platforms will expand the aircraft fleet and enhance combat capabilities while reducing costs and risk to human pilots. Reliable Robotics is positioned to help the Department of Defense achieve that goal,” continued Rose.

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring certified autonomous vehicles to commercial and defense aviation as soon as possible. The company’s automation system enables remote operation of any aircraft type and will expand access to more locations. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co

Connect on LinkedIn | YouTube | Twitter