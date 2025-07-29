SkyWater Technology Expands Leadership in U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing With Infineon IP License Agreement

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced a license agreement with Infineon Technologies, granting access to a robust library of silicon-proven, mixed-signal ASIC design IP.

This new IP enables customers to design and build high-reliability mixed-signal SoCs entirely within a secure U.S. supply chain – a strategic milestone for U.S. semiconductor independence that extends SkyWater’s leadership in domestic innovation.

The licensed IP, originally developed by Cypress Semiconductor and validated in high-volume, automotive-grade applications, will be released through SkyWater’s S130 platform. SkyWater is uniquely positioned to support both commercial and defense markets at scale.

“This is about reshaping the future of semiconductor innovation in the U.S.,” said Ross Miller, SVP of SkyWater’s Commercial and A&D Business. “Today, over 90% of global mixed-signal ASIC chip production happens offshore, despite these mature nodes being critical for automotive, industrial, and defense systems. We’re changing that. By combining proven, silicon-validated IP with trusted U.S. manufacturing, we’re empowering customers to design and manufacture reliable mixed-signal ASICs at scale within a secure domestic supply chain.”

The S130 platform builds on decades of success, offering a comprehensive suite of mixed-signal building blocks, including embedded Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) options and SRAM compilers. These capabilities have powered billions of devices across automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer sectors. Now, SkyWater is extending this proven foundation to new ASIC developers, system companies, and government customers seeking long-term support and scalable U.S. manufacturing solutions.

“The S130 platform has earned its reputation for reliability in demanding real-world environments,” said Percy Gilbert, SVP of Engineering at SkyWater. “By making this IP accessible, we’re enabling customers to reduce design risk, accelerate time to market, and lower development costs when building complex analog and mixed-signal ASICs – all while leveraging a mature, silicon-proven platform.”

SkyWater plans to integrate this IP portfolio into its Technology as a Service (TaaS℠) model, enabling customers to design sophisticated, high-reliability mixed-signal SoCs with components that have been validated in automotive and mission-critical real-world applications. The portfolio includes key components such as analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs), power management, timing, and communications modules – validated in mission-critical applications.

Phased Release Based on Market Demand

SkyWater will prioritize the conversion of these IP blocks for general foundry use based on customer demand across various markets. It will provide full design enablement support including PDKs, documentation, and integration assistance for qualified engagements.

With this agreement, SkyWater continues to redefine what it means to be a trusted U.S. foundry partner, delivering advanced technology solutions that drive innovation and strengthen domestic semiconductor independence.

To express interest or initiate engagement, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/contact-us or contact sales@skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, high-volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology within diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, embedded computing, rad-hard ICs, memory and logic devices, power management ICs, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics and advanced packaging. SkyWater serves the growing markets of aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, industrial and quantum computing. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

