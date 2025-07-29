Matrice.ai Accelerates Mission to Industrialize Real-Time Vision AI with Strategic Funding Led by Voltage Park

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matrice.ai, which builds modular Vision AI Factories for real-world environments, today announced a strategic expansion of its seed funding round led by Voltage Park with participation from Ax3.ai, Plug and Play Ventures, and a syndicate of prominent industry angel investors.

Matrice.ai’s factory platform is already powering hundreds of live cameras for enterprises in the energy, retail, and public sectors in the Middle East and the Philippines. This funding round validates Matrice.ai’s strong market traction as the company focuses on plans for expansion into North America and Europe.

With Voltage Park’s AI infrastructure and backing, Matrice.ai can accelerate the development and deployment of real-time computer vision solutions for complex industrial and commercial environments - across oil fields, retail floors, smart cities, and stadiums.

“Voltage Park is more than a financial backer — they are our partner for jointly developing and deploying Vision AI Factories,” said Amar Krishna, Co-founder of Matrice.ai. “With their world-class AI infrastructure for training and inference, and enterprise-grade software stack for deploying, integrating, and operating production workloads, we can build and deploy highly accurate, custom vision models at a speed and cost that was previously unimaginable. We’re industrializing AI for the real world.”

Voltage Park's mission is to empower innovators by making high-performance AI infrastructure accessible. The investment in Matrice.ai underscores this commitment, targeting practical, high-value enterprise applications.

“Voltage Park’s mission is to help enterprises transform data into business intelligence using AI,” said Saurabh Giri, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Voltage Park. “We look for companies that are moving AI from theoretical to transformational, and Matrice.ai’s platform is the perfect example. Their domain expertise in vision models enables our customers to convert pixels into intelligence with vertical-specific solutions across multiple industries. We are thrilled to provide the AI infrastructure backbone for deploying Matrice.ai Vision Models in a modular, cohesive, and fully integrated hardware-software stack with no security and data privacy trade-offs.”

“This partnership gives us the AI infrastructure edge to industrialize real-world vision AI,” said Dipendra Jha, Co-founder & CTO of Matrice.ai. “We’re now building GPU-optimized inference pipelines that turn live video into precise, real-time insights—with minimal latency and full enterprise control.”

The funding will be used to:

Quickly build and deploy targeted AI pipelines for use cases like flare detection, crowd analytics, and queue monitoring.

Scale training and inference stacks for scalable deployment using Voltage Park infrastructure.

for scalable deployment using Voltage Park infrastructure. Expand enterprise operations across North America and Europe to meet growing demand.

About Matrice.ai Matrice.ai is building Vision AI Factories: an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling computer vision solutions across enterprise environments. From model training to edge inference, Matrice.ai makes real-time AI vision accessible and production-ready. Learn more at matrice.ai.

About Voltage Park Voltage Park is building AI Factory infrastructure from the ground up: a production solution consisting of hardware and software components working together to transform data into adoptable intelligence. We provide flexible, cost-effective cloud GPU solutions that power an enterprise’s entire AI lifecycle with the compute they need and service they deserve. For more information visit www.voltagepark.com.

About Ax3.ai & Plug and Play Ventures Ax3.ai is a globally distributed GPU cloud provider that supports elastic training and inference at scale. Plug and Play Ventures is a global innovation platform backing Matrice.ai’s enterprise growth journey.