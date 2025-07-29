Premier Financial Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Power Digital Banking Scalability

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Credit Union (‘Premier Financial’) has chosen Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking partner, marking a strategic investment in the modernization of its member experience. The partnership underscores Premier Financials’ focus to deliver a flexible, intuitive, and future-ready digital platform that empowers members through self-service capabilities.

“Mahalo not only brings all the tools we need to modernize our digital platform, but it also enables us to move faster, support more self-service options, and offer a consistently exceptional member experience.” Share

The selection of Mahalo followed a comprehensive strategic review of digital providers, with Premier Financial focused on identifying a platform that could deliver third-party fintech integrations, continuous feature innovations, and a member-centric experience. Mahalo stood out for its intuitive interface, deep core integration, and fast-paced development cycle – all at a cost-effective value.

“We were looking for a digital banking partner that could evolve with us and offer the capabilities our members increasingly expect,” said Brad Grant, President and CEO of Premier Financial. “Mahalo not only brings all the tools we need to modernize our digital platform, but it also enables us to move faster, support more self-service options, and offer a consistently exceptional member experience.”

The partnership also supports Premier Financial’s growth strategy, equipping the credit union to compete more effectively with larger institutions by offering a digital interface that is highly accessible, inclusive, and quick to evolve to meet shifting member needs.

With the transition to Mahalo, Premier Financial will introduce several enhancements that give members greater 24/7 financial management flexibility. The platform also includes built-in accessibility features, such as color-blind and left-hand navigation modes, and a reimagined onboarding experience so new members can enroll in more services during the initial sign-up process.

“Premier Financial’s focus on platform flexibility, deeper member engagement, and long-term scalability reflects a growing trend across the credit union industry,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo Banking. “We’re proud to support Premier Financial in building a digital experience that’s both future-ready and rooted in the needs of their local community.”

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Credit Union is a full-service, community-based credit union serving members across Calumet, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties in Wisconsin. With branches in New Holstein, Kiel, and Chilton, the credit union has proudly supported local members since 1962 with personalized financial solutions and a commitment to long-term growth. To learn more, visit yourpfcu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.