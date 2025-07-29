AdvancedMD Partners with EirSystems, Offering Private Practices an Innovative eMAR Platform to Manage Prescriptions

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvancedMD, a provider of cloud-based healthcare software for independent medical practices, today announced EirSystems is now part of the AdvancedMD integration marketplace. EirSystems’ EIRMAR solution, an electronic medication administration records (eMAR) platform, provides advanced medication management functionality to help providers create more efficient and secure prescription management processes, while also aiding compliance with federal and state medical prescription mandates.

This strategic partnership enables providers to seamlessly integrate EirSystem’s EIRMAR solution with the AdvancedMD EHR platform, delivering more streamlined medication management capabilities—particularly for behavioral healthcare providers and other specialty practices focused on long-term care.

Industry reports show that more than 60% of U.S. adults use prescription drugs. For healthcare providers caring for aging patient populations, the number of medications prescribed to a single patient frequently increases as the patient ages—making medication management processes all that more complex to navigate. By integrating EIRMAR with the AdvancedMD EHR platform, providers can avoid common complexities within medication management processes, while ensuring their practice follows state and federal drug laws.

“AdvancedMD has been working closely with EirSystems to ensure our solutions are seamlessly unified so that our customers have more efficient access to cutting-edge medication management practices,” said Amanda Sharp, CEO, AdvancedMD. “The EIRMAR platform is truly groundbreaking technology. Primary care providers with aging patients, behavioral healthcare physicians—really any practice that manages medications—would benefit greatly from our joint solution.”

EirSystems’ EIRMAR platform offers several innovative features, including:

Medication administration records for SBAR notes, 2FA, positive identity verification, and patient eligibility.

Advanced medicine reconciliation functionality to help manage the lifecycle of all medications for each patient.

Expanded treatment event alerts, such as drug-to-drug interactions, indication and usage, and side effects.

Reporting and auditing capabilities that enable interoperability between AdvancedMD EHR and the EIRMAR platform.

Integrated methadone dispensing capability for behavioral healthcare providers, enabling collaborative substance abuse treatment programs that seamlessly integrate EirSystems’ EIRMAR solution into existing EHR workflows.

“I am very excited to be partnering with AdvancedMD. We have worked with several EHR providers, and AdvancedMD has a unique position in the ambulatory healthcare marketplace,” said Ryan Seaberg, CEO, EirSystems. “AdvancedMD EHR technology is a world-class solution—by working together, we can make a real difference for the providers who need advanced medication management safety, especially in the behavioral health space.”

For AdvancedMD customers, the EirSystems’ EIRMAR platform is available and integrated into the AdvancedMD EHR. Learn more about EIRSystems and the EIRMAR platform at: AdvancedMD Integration Marketplace.

About EirSystems Inc.

EirSystems was founded in 2018 by Ryan Seaberg and his father, Dr. David Seaberg. They had a goal of creating an industry-leading software solution that made physicians lives easier, and allowed for better patient care and compliance overall. The company is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee and has a presence in 38 states currently.

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD empowers medical offices to thrive in the digital age of healthcare and value-based reimbursement. The all-in-one practice management, EHR, and patient engagement software solution delivers essential clinical, financial, and reputation management applications that are available anytime, anywhere, and on any device. AdvancedMD strives to be the technology heartbeat of healthcare for providers, patients, and payors committed to creating a healthier world. For more information, visit advancedmd.com.