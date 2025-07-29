Loopio Introduces Industry-First Unleash Connector to Simplify RFP Response Management With Enterprise AI Search

TORONTO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loopio, the leading response management platform trusted by enterprises, and Unleash, an innovative enterprise AI platform, today announced the launch of the Loopio <> Unleash Connector, a new integration between the two solutions. The partnership represents the first enterprise-grade integration of a response management platform and enterprise AI technology.

Organizations often waste resources and hundreds of hours searching for information spread across multiple systems to find relevant content for responses. Traditionally, proposal teams are forced to manually search through dozens of databases and up to thousands of files, leading to slower responses, inconsistent quality and reduced productivity.

The Unleash Connector solves this common pain point by combining Loopio's decade of response management expertise with Unleash's proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation engine (RAG). This cutting-edge AI technology is designed to deliver accurate answers based on enterprises' internal knowledge sources, ensuring responses progress properly, are completed on time, and include the best answers from across an organization.

With it, organizations can surface knowledge spread across their entire technology stack, including content clouds, sales enablement solutions, their primary data storage hubs and external sources. Supported integrations include tools such as Salesforce, Confluence, Sharepoint, Highspot, Google Drive, Slack, Notion and many more.

Together with the Loopio Library, these additional sources enable users to automatically respond to more questions in RFPs without sacrificing answer quality. It supports multiple formats, ranging from documents to decks, internal documentation and more, making information accessible regardless of how it is stored. The Loopio Library empowers organizations to capture the best approved and curated response content in one accessible location.

Key features of Loopio’s Unleash Connector include:

360° Knowledge Access : Automatically pull relevant information from completed RFPs and more than 80 sources, eliminating the need to manually search multiple systems.

: Automatically pull relevant information from completed RFPs and more than 80 sources, eliminating the need to manually search multiple systems. AI-Powered Response Automation : AI handles the heavy lifting of content discovery and automates responses, allowing teams to focus on strategic refinement.

: AI handles the heavy lifting of content discovery and automates responses, allowing teams to focus on strategic refinement. Seamless Content Governance : Maintain security and access controls, ensuring users only access content they have permissions for and providing controlled use of external sources.

: Maintain security and access controls, ensuring users only access content they have permissions for and providing controlled use of external sources. Organic Content Library Growth: Enable teams to save high-quality responses back to Loopio Library for future use, creating a continuously improving knowledge base.

“In the Generative AI era, content is abundant—but trust is scarce,” said Eugene Ho, Chief Product Officer of Loopio. “Unleash enables teams to search across the enterprise with incredible speed and ease. When paired with Loopio, that content is run through our Response Intelligence engine to ensure every answer is accurate, consistent, and trusted. It’s the best of both worlds: broad discovery and confident delivery, so customers can shine in every response.”

“Unleash unlocks the power of enterprise AI to allow users to deploy knowledge to support mission-critical tasks. Our partnership with Loopio accelerates the response management process, an essential function for sales teams," said Itay Itzhaki, CEO and co-founder of Unleash. "An organization’s entire knowledge base is now easily accessible. Teams no longer need to craft answers from scratch, duplicate work or rely on outdated information. Instead, they can shorten sales cycles and craft winning responses."

The Unleash Connector is now available as an add-on to existing Loopio customers and integrates seamlessly with current workflows. Organizations interested in the integration can contact Loopio support to begin installation: support@loopio.com.

About Loopio

Loopio’s response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, Security Questionnaires, and more. Currently serving over 1,700 companies globally at world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

Founded in 2014, Loopio is one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology scale-ups. It has been listed as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list for four consecutive years, and it has consistently been named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers. In 2021, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to fuel its next stage of growth. To learn more about Loopio, visit loopio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Unleash

Unleash is an innovative enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to rapidly and securely deploy enterprise-grade, highly contextualized AI agents powered by best-in-class LLMs and their own private data across every team in the organization. Unleash has been featured in Forbes and recognized by Insight Partners as one of the leading AI agent companies globally. It was also selected for the exclusive Microsoft Pegasus Program, which honors outstanding AI startups.

To learn more, visit Unleash.so and follow the company on LinkedIn.