Grant Thornton to expand industry-leading advisory practice by joining forces with nearshore pioneer Auxis

CHICAGO & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton, one of the largest brands in professional services, and Auxis, a leader and pioneer in Latin American outsourcing and business modernization services, today announced that they will join forces.

By acquiring Auxis, Grant Thornton will enhance its advisory services entity: US-based Grant Thornton Advisors LLC — which provides a range of services centered on strategy, transformation and operations. These include offerings across M&A, technology, finance, operations, sales and marketing, data, AI, cybersecurity and risk. Grant Thornton Advisors LLC also provides a complete slate of tax services.

The transaction is another important step as Grant Thornton creates the industry’s first full-service advisory offering, amplified by AI and advanced technologies. Clients will have access to Auxis’ industry-leading and tech-enabled nearshore-outsourcing services — which span finance, information technology, human resources, customer service and specialized industry solutions.

Founded in 1997, Auxis helps organizations modernize and scale their business operations through innovative processes, leading technologies and world-class shared services. It supports Fortune 1000 and upper-middle-market organizations across a range of industries. These include consumer packaged goods, retail, restaurants, healthcare and financial services, among others.

Auxis’ tailored solutions help organizations harness rapidly advancing technology, navigate rising costs and mitigate talent shortages. It was one of the first providers to recognize the benefits of nearshoring for US companies. As a result, demand for its services has surged. This momentum has reinforced its founding vision: to bring everything Latin America has to offer to the broader business community, from real-time collaboration to cultural alignment to top-tier talent.

Its outsourcing services are powered by an AI and automation practice that has garnered many awards. For example, UiPath, the world’s number one AI and automation platform, has named Auxis a “Partner of the Year” and an “Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner.” Additionally, respected analyst firms such as Everest Group and ISG have recognized Auxis as a top transformation and outsourcing company, citing its unique nearshore-centric delivery model.

With Grant Thornton, Auxis will be able to deliver a significantly broader portfolio of services with a truly multinational footprint — empowering clients to leverage the strengths of the top outsourcing destinations across Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The transaction will complement the rapid growth of the Grant Thornton Advisors LLC multinational platform. In recent months, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC has announced transactions with several firms to join the platform, including firms in Ireland, the UAE, Switzerland/Lichtenstein, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and the Channel Islands.

“Bringing Auxis into the Grant Thornton platform is a milestone moment for us,” said Jim Peko, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. “Auxis’ proven shared services, nearshoring expertise and tech-enabled solutions are a natural fit for our world-class model. This deal allows us to deepen client engagement and enhance our offerings — delivered with speed, scalability and quality.”

According to Tom Puthiyamadam, managing partner for Advisory Services at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC: “Clients today aren’t just asking for advice — they want consultants who can deliver bold solutions with agility, smart technology, practical innovation and quantified impact. That’s why we’re building something truly unique: a full-service advisory practice powered by AI and grounded in human insight. Bringing Auxis into the fold will strengthen that vision — they have the talent, tools and nearshoring model to help us deliver enhanced value to our clients.”

The deal with Auxis will further expand the Grant Thornton platform’s footprint by adding Auxis’ more than 1,400 highly-skilled, multilingual team members primarily located in Costa Rica and Colombia — with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Joining the Grant Thornton team provides Auxis the scalable and robust platform required to successfully help clients modernize their operating models — helping them thrive in a business environment marked by ever-increasing change and technology disruptions,” said Raul Vega, CEO of Auxis. “We are excited to integrate our innovative and tech-enabled, client-first services model into Grant Thornton’s leading Advisory Services practice. It could not be a better fit. Grant Thornton’s deep client relationships and reputation for excellent quality will enable us to deliver our value-added, technology-backed services to an even broader international clientele.”

Vega will become a member of the leadership team for Advisory Services at Grant Thornton, reporting to Puthiyamadam. Auxis’ existing leadership team will continue to oversee operations for its current client base, ensuring the same high-quality service and trusted relationships, now backed by enhanced scale, resources and innovation.

The deal is subject to standard closing conditions. It is expected to close later this year.

Baird served as financial adviser to Grant Thornton. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Ice Miller LLP and UB Greensfelder served as legal advisers to Grant Thornton. Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as financial adviser to Auxis. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal advisers to Auxis.

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services ― and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. With almost 60 offices, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of almost 13,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“Grant Thornton” refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About Auxis

Founded in 1997, Auxis is a leading consulting and tech-enabled nearshore outsourcing pioneer focused on helping organizations achieve a competitive edge through innovative processes, leading technologies, and world-class shared services. Fortune 1000 and upper-middle-market organizations have relied on Auxis’ customized solutions for nearly three decades to obtain real benefits and ROI from their transformation programs.

Auxis delivers comprehensive solutions to modernize and scale business operations across Finance, IT, Cybersecurity, HR, Customer Service, and industry-specific functions including Revenue Cycle Management in Healthcare, Loan Processing, and Restaurant Store Audits. Our nearshore delivery platform is supported by robust Digital Transformation capabilities spanning Intelligent Automation & RPA, AI, Agentic, Analytics, and Cloud.

Auxis is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with main delivery centers in Costa Rica and Colombia, and supporting hubs in Mexico, and Guatemala.