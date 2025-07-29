Bedrock Security and Sysdig Partner to Unify Cloud and Data Security

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bedrock Security, the ubiquitous data security and management platform, and Sysdig, the leader in real-time cloud security, today announced a strategic product and go-to-market partnership that brings Bedrock Security’s agentless data security technology into Sysdig’s industry-leading Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The partnership introduces Sysdig data security findings, powered by Bedrock Security, as a fully integrated offering within Sysdig Secure.

The Bedrock-Sysdig collaboration addresses the growing enterprise demand for unified cloud and data security platforms: Gartner predicts that “by 2029, 60% of enterprises that do not deploy a unified CNAPP solution within their cloud architecture will lack extensive visibility into the cloud attack surface and consequently fail to achieve their desired zero-trust goals.” It also responds to accelerating urgency for AI governance, data sovereignty and compliance mandates as 36% of security and technology executives report that their AI is outpacing security capabilities.

“This strategic collaboration with Sysdig validates that we’ve built the data security foundation enterprises actually need: discovery and classification at scale without the operational overhead that stalls most implementations,” said Bruno Kurtic, CEO and co-founder of Bedrock Security. “Sysdig gets access to a broader customer base while their CNAPP gains data context. Every CISO knows the pain of juggling multiple security tools that don’t communicate effectively about data risk. This partnership provides unified visibility into what vulnerabilities and exposures actually impact their sensitive data.”

Addressing Modern Cloud Security Challenges for CISOs

Traditional approaches to data security often require separate tools and manual processes, creating operational overhead and leaving gaps in risk assessment across multi-cloud environments. Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) has emerged as a top buyer requirement for CISOs in the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) category. GRC teams and security leaders increasingly expect unified solutions that deliver data-aware risk insights alongside runtime protection without adding complexity to existing workflows.

“The cloud enables organizations to innovate faster, but in the age of AI, managing sensitive data across distributed multi-cloud and hybrid environments is an increasingly difficult task,” said Shantanu Gattani, SVP of product at Sysdig. “By partnering with Bedrock, we’re advancing our commitment to unified, end-to-end security visibility — and we're giving security teams deeper insight into their entire risk landscape, from infrastructure to data.”

Comprehensive Data Protection Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Sysdig data security findings leverage Bedrock Security’s continuous scanning and AI-powered fingerprinting to discover and classify data, including PII, PHI and financial data for AWS. The solution seamlessly integrates into the Sysdig Secure platform via API, providing automated, continuous insights into data risk based on a number of metadata parameters.

Security analysts can easily locate data findings throughout the Sysdig Secure interface and use this information to quickly understand risk exposure, confidently prioritize patching and configuration fixes on resources containing sensitive data, and enforce data security policies. The solution also helps contextualize threats by visualizing data in attack paths to understand blast radius and elevate the most urgent alerts. To address data sovereignty concerns, sensitive data remains within their environment throughout the discovery and classification process.

Key capabilities of the new Bedrock-powered offering include:

Proactive vulnerability and misconfiguration management : Reduce MTTR for patching and configuration fixes while improving collaboration between security and DevOps teams.

: Reduce MTTR for patching and configuration fixes while improving collaboration between security and DevOps teams. Quantified risk reduction : Provide security teams with tools to identify overexposed sensitive data, map risk paths and prioritize remediation based on data exposure likelihood to reduce breach risk.

: Provide security teams with tools to identify overexposed sensitive data, map risk paths and prioritize remediation based on data exposure likelihood to reduce breach risk. Accelerated regulatory compliance : Streamline compliance audits, reduce time and cost of regulatory reporting, and avoid penalties through automated compliance readiness.

: Streamline compliance audits, reduce time and cost of regulatory reporting, and avoid penalties through automated compliance readiness. Executive-level visibility and ROI tracking: Deliver centralized dashboards with data risk metrics and benchmark improvements over time demonstrate measurable ROI based on security outcomes.

Sysdig data security findings, powered by Bedrock Security, is available globally as part of Sysdig Secure. The solution provides customers with a single-pane-of-glass experience for unified risk visibility across both compute and data layers, essential in today’s AI-driven, multi-cloud environments.

About Bedrock Security

Bedrock Security, the ubiquitous data security and management company, accelerates enterprises’ ability to harness data as a strategic asset while minimizing risk. Its industry-first metadata lake technology and AI-driven automation enable continuous visibility into data location, sensitivity, access and usage across distributed environments. Bedrock’s platform continuously catalogs data, enabling security, governance and data teams to proactively identify risks, enforce policies and optimize data usage — without disrupting operations or driving up costs. Trusted by leading financial institutions, healthcare providers and Fortune 1000 companies, Bedrock Security empowers organizations to improve data security posture management (DSPM), confidently deliver responsible AI initiatives and manage exponential data growth. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Greylock, the company is led by experts in cloud, GenAI cybersecurity and data storage. Learn more at www.bedrock.security.

About Sysdig

In the cloud, every second counts. Attacks unfold in minutes and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down. Sysdig, named Customers’ Choice in Gartner® “Voice of the Customer” report for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs), stops cloud attacks in seconds and instantly detects changes in risk with real-time insights and open source Falco. Sysdig Sage™, the industry’s first AI cloud security analyst, uplevels human response and enables security, developers, and DevOps to work together, faster. By correlating signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services, Sysdig uncovers hidden attack paths and prioritizes real risk. From prevention to defense, Sysdig helps enterprises focus on what matters: innovation.