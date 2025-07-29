Lightbits Launches NVMe over TCP Storage for Kubernetes on Supermicro Systems, Unveiling Benchmark Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®), the innovation leader in software-defined, disaggregated, NVMe® over TCP block storage, and Supermicro, a total IT Solution Provider, today announced groundbreaking benchmark results showcasing the exceptional performance, efficiency, and scalability of Lightbits software-defined storage with Supermicro’s CloudDC A+ Server powered by the AMD EPYC™ 9455 48-core processor. The results demonstrate the ability of Lightbits and Supermicro to jointly deliver high throughput, low latency, and massive scalability required for today’s most demanding enterprise workloads, including financial analytics, large-scale databases, high-speed AI training, and virtual machine orchestration using KubeVirt. The collaboration is strengthened by a newly released reference architecture that simplifies the deployment of high-performance, scalable Kubernetes data platforms using Lightbits with Supermicro and Intel®.

"Supermicro’s H14 server series is engineered to meet the extreme performance and efficiency demands of modern data centers," said Lawrence Lam, vice president, Solutions and Technology, Supermicro. "We’ve validated the H14 servers with Lightbits storage and published a reference architecture showing how the combination delivers significant advancements in I/O performance, low-latency responsiveness, and hardware efficiency. This solution enables customers with the highest performance shared block storage for transaction processing and other demanding workloads.”

By combining Supermicro’s advanced server architecture and Lightbits’ high-performance, software-defined storage, customers gain access to a turnkey, fully optimized solution that minimizes deployment complexity and maximizes performance from day one for a wide range of use cases such as financial trading platforms, real-time analytics, AI/ML training, e-commerce, data ingestion pipelines and warehousing, and scientific simulations.

Performance Highlights:

3.6 Million IOPS for 4K Random Read: Enabling faster data access and improved responsiveness for performance-sensitive applications like financial trading platforms and real-time analytics.

1.6 Million IOPS for 4K Random Write: Showcasing robust write capabilities essential for logging, journaling, and rapidly updating frequently changing datasets.

54.7 GB/s for 128K Sequential Read Bandwidth: Demonstrating high-throughput data transfer for workloads requiring large block reads, such as AI/ML training, video rendering, and scientific simulations.

16.7 GB/s for 128K Sequential Write Bandwidth: Crucial for applications generating large sequential data streams, including data ingestion pipelines and data warehousing.

“Enterprises and cloud providers are constantly seeking ways to improve performance and cost-efficiency,” added Kam Eshghi, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightbits. “The exceptional performance validated in our joint testing, combined with our new Kubernetes reference architecture, provides customers with a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective path to modernize their data infrastructure.”

Comprehensive Kubernetes Reference Architecture

This reference architecture provides prescriptive guidance on integrating Lightbits software with hardware from Supermicro and Intel, resulting in a robust and persistent Kubernetes storage solution. A key advantage of this architecture is the ability to seamlessly integrate Lightbits storage into existing Kubernetes deployments without requiring significant re-architecting and offering a clear upgrade path to software-defined, high-performance block storage. This enables organizations to build highly available, performant, and scalable Kubernetes data platforms for containerized applications and KubeVirt Virtual Machines (VMs). For customers seeking to build or scale containerized platforms, download the reference architecture from the Lightbits website.

Lightbits Labs and Supermicro are committed to delivering integrated solutions that provide long-term value, empowering organizations to modernize their data center infrastructure, accelerate application performance, and achieve significant operational efficiencies.

You can learn more about joint solutions from Lightbits and Supermicro by registering for these sessions at the Open Storage Summit, hosted on theCube.net, August 12 - 29:

Availability

Lightbits software is now available on the Supermicro CloudDC A+ Server AS-1116CS-TN. Contact us for a product demonstration.

Additional resources:

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits) invented the NVMe over TCP protocol and is a leader in disaggregated software-defined storage, enabling organizations to architect agile and efficient cloud infrastructures. Built from the ground up for high performance, scalability, resiliency, and cost efficiency at scale, Lightbits software delivers the best price-performance value for real-time analytics, transactional, and AI/ML workloads. Lightbits Labs is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver best-in-class block storage for performance-sensitive workloads.

