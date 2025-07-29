-

LTZ Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Eli Lilly to Advance Development of its Myeloid Engager Platform for Autoimmune Diseases

  • Collaboration combines LTZ’s first-in-class Myeloid Engager Platform with Lilly’s world-class expertise in research, development and commercialization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTZ Therapeutics (“LTZ”), an immunotherapy-focused biotechnology company, today announced a strategic research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) to develop novel myeloid engager therapeutics against selected targets for the treatment of diseases with high unmet need.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTZ will receive a double-digit million USD upfront payment and an equity investment in the company. LTZ is also eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales of any resulting commercialized products.

"We are thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Lilly, a global leader in immunology and oncology,” said Robert Li, Founder and CEO of LTZ. “This collaboration represents a pivotal step towards our mission in harnessing the potential of myeloid biology to address diseases with high unmet need. With Lilly’s expertise and global reach, we’re accelerating the development of our myeloid engager programs and we’re one step closer to bringing transformative therapies to the patients who need them most."

About LTZ

LTZ Therapeutics is an immunotherapy-focused biotechnology company pursuing the development of novel therapies, with the company’s novel Myeloid Engager Platform, to improve clinical outcomes in patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. With main operations in Redwood City, California and Shenzhen China as well as a team out of Heidelberg Germany, LTZ is dedicated to developing myeloid engager immunotherapies for broad disease indications. For more information, please visit https://www.ltztherapeutics.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Betsy Levy
betsy.levy@ltztherapeutics.com
415-377-3112

Industry:

LTZ Therapeutics

Release Summary
LTZ's research collaboration with Lilly advances development of its novel Myeloid Engager Platform, addressing diseases with high unmet need.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Betsy Levy
betsy.levy@ltztherapeutics.com
415-377-3112

Social Media Profiles
LTZ Therapeutics LinkedIn
More News From LTZ Therapeutics

LTZ Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application to Initiate Trial of First-in-Class Myeloid Engager Immunotherapy, LTZ-301

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FDA clears LTZ's IND application to initiate trial of its myeloid engager immunotherapy to treat relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma....

LTZ Therapeutics Announces Over $20 Million Series A Financing for Development of its Myeloid Engager-Based Immunotherapy Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTZ Therapeutics, an immunotherapy-focused biotech company, today announced the completion of the company’s Series A financing of over $20 million, to advance the development of its Myeloid Engager pipeline to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. This round was led by new investor Lapam Capital and includes new investment participation from GL Ventures. In addition, the company has received continued investment from K2 Venture Partners a...

LTZ Announces over $10 Million Pre-A+ Financing to Advance Development of its Immunotherapy Pipeline to Treat Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTZ Therapeutics – an immunotherapy-focused biotech company – today announced it has raised over $10 million in pre-A+ financing led by Qiming Venture Partners, with co-investor participation from Shunwei Capital, Lihehongxin Venture Capital Partnership and K2 Venture Partners. The closing of this round brings LTZ’s total funding to approximately $30 million since the company was founded in 2022. The proceeds from this round of funding wi...
Back to Newsroom