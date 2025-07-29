Guinness World Records Teams with Veritone to Launch New Archive of Record-Breaking Footage

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced its partnership with Guinness World Records to launch an online platform featuring exclusive record-breaking clips and images. Powered by Veritone’s AI-driven Digital Media Hub (DMH), the platform enables broadcasters, publishers, brands and content creators to easily search, access and license content from Guinness World Records’ iconic archive.

Designed for today’s dynamic content ecosystem, Guinness World Records’ DMH features captivating record-breaking footage from TV archives and user-generated submissions. Users can seamlessly preview, share and license both video and award-winning high-resolution stills.

“The launch of our digital content hub is a key moment for us, as it allows us to share and celebrate record-breaking achievements with a broader audience in a new and innovative way,” said Katie Forde, SVP TV & Digital at Guinness World Records. “We now have the ability to efficiently manage and monetize our extensive archive, bringing extraordinary moments from our 70-year history to creators, producers, advertisers, and publishers around the world.”

This AI-powered platform is the first of its kind for Guinness World Records, representing an impactful leap forward in how its global audience engages and interacts with its renowned collection. By leveraging Veritone’s DMH, Guinness World Records will broaden access to its record-breaking content and monetize this footage, helping the company reach new markets and capitalize on growing demand.

“Veritone’s advanced AI technology is enabling Guinness World Records to deliver a new level of accessibility and usability for their iconic content,” said Sean King, Chief Revenue Officer and GM of Veritone Commercial. “The launch of this content hub demonstrates how Veritone’s AI solutions can transform traditional media libraries into dynamic, revenue-generating platforms that serve diverse and growing audiences.”

Veritone’s cloud-native, AI-powered Digital Media Hub allows organizations to enable media management, distribution and monetization activities. It uses advanced AI to ingest, index and organize digital assets, making it easy for users to search, preview and license specific clips.

The collaboration between Veritone and Guinness World Records comes at a critical time as the media landscape continues to undergo rapid digital transformation.

This partnership underscores how AI is helping content rights holders tap into new revenue streams and amplify their media assets. As demand for fresh, engaging content grows across broadcast, digital and branded platforms, Guinness World Records’ new content hub offers creators, advertisers and producers a powerful resource to bring their storytelling to life.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit veritone.com.

About Guinness World Records

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events.

Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions.

Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners and digital platforms.

GWR Entertainment brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.

Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun and positive place. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the capabilities and performance of Veritone’s offerings and anticipated trends in artificial intelligence and media markets.

Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “continue,” “can,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.