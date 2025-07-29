Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of Sunderland AFC

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Sunderland AFC to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, Sunderland will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

Uniquely, this Partnership will form part of a broader engagement between Corpay and Bia Sports Group, whereby the parties will seek mutual opportunities and efficiencies across the expanding portfolio of Bia Sports Group companies.

"Corpay Cross-Border would like to congratulate Sunderland AFC on their promotion to the Premier League for the upcoming 2025/26 season," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “This partnership further strengthens Corpay’s position as the corporate payments and currency risk management company of choice within the Premier League, and we look forward to working with Sunderland as their Official FX Partner during the coming season and beyond.”

Sunderland’s Chief Commercial Officer Ashley Peden said: “We are excited to work alongside Corpay’s team as we continue to enhance our off-the-field operation. This partnership will enable us to expand our global partnership portfolio as we move into the upcoming Premier League season.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Sunderland AFC

Founded in 1879, Sunderland AFC is one of the iconic Clubs in English football. Six-time champions of England and two-time FA Cup winners, the famous red and white stripes that represent Wearside are globally renowned. Built for the future on the foundations of a unique heritage, the Premier League Club is leading the way on and off the field by putting its supporters at the heart of the action.

About Bia Sports Group

Bia Sports focuses on investment opportunities in emerging and established sports. Targeting opportunities where it creates exponential growth through leveraging its purpose-built platform to drive accelerated business outcomes, synergy realisation and the development of new and exciting fan experiences.

Established by successful investors and entrepreneurs Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, with an industry-leading management team, Bia Sports is primed to deliver the next generation of sporting experiences.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.