Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Signs Landmark Agreement with DeVry University to Expand Global Academic Pathways

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) and DeVry University have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic partnership that opens global doors for Caribbean students. The agreement marks DeVry’s first articulation and referral agreement in St. Lucia, placing SALCC at the forefront of international academic collaboration.

"This partnership underscores our shared commitment to expanding educational access across the Caribbean and equipping learners with the skills to thrive in a global economy," said Dr. Shantanu Bose. Share

This partnership paves the way for SALCC graduates to transfer seamlessly into DeVry University’s online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, with eligible students receiving up to 50% tuition savings through DeVry’s Caribbean Bridge to Brilliance initiative. This pathway will equip Saint Lucia students with the credentials and skills needed to help them thrive in a global workforce.

“This agreement signals our commitment to creating meaningful global opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Madgerie Jameson-Charles, principal of SALCC. “We are proud to collaborate with DeVry University to offer accessible, high-quality education beyond our shores.”

Under the agreement, students enrolled in areas such as Business Administration, Hospitality, Web Development, Engineering Technology and Digital Business will benefit from pre-approved credit transfers, accelerating their academic progress.

“We are thrilled to stand alongside SALCC as we help prepare the next generation of leaders,” added Dr. Shantanu Bose, provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “As educators, we recognize the transformative power of education. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to expanding educational access across the Caribbean and equipping learners with the skills to thrive in a global economy.”

In addition to the student articulation agreement, the partnership opens opportunities for faculty exchanges, joint workshops and future initiatives aligned with emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.

To celebrate this milestone, a formal launch event will be held on Thursday, July 31, at 10 a.m., in the Administrative Conference Room at the SALCC campus. The event will feature DeVry and SALCC leaders, students, board members as well as interactive sessions to highlight the benefits of the agreement.

For more information or to learn how to apply, students are encouraged to contact the Office of Internationalisation, Advancement and Partnerships at SALCC.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu

About the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) is Saint Lucia’s premier tertiary education institution, dedicated to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and national development. Established in 1985 and named in honour of Nobel Laureate Sir Arthur Lewis, the College offers a wide range of associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and professional certifications across disciplines including arts and humanities, business, health, science, technology, and education. SALCC is committed to accessible, inclusive, and transformative education, supporting students to thrive in a dynamic global environment. Through partnerships, research, and community engagement, SALCC continues to shape future leaders and drive sustainable development in the Caribbean region.

For more information, visit www.salcc.edu.lc or follow SALCC on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.