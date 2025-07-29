Operation HOPE and Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Celebrate Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Wellness Program for Firefighters

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF) announced the official launch of a new financial wellness initiative for Atlanta’s firefighters, which will provide free financial coaching, education, and incentives to help firefighters build lasting economic strength. The initiative launch was celebrated on July 24, 2025 at Atlanta City Hall with Money Moves That Matter: A Fireside Chat and Financial Empowerment Experience, an event that brought together civic leaders, public servants, and community stakeholders to spotlight the importance of financial literacy and to offer practical resources to support the over 1,200 members of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The program is part of AFRF’s expanded Quality of Life and Wellness impact portfolio.

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens offered special remarks, and Atlanta Fire Deputy Chief James McLemore welcomed attendees before a featured fireside chat between Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant and AFRF President and CEO Taos Wynn. Together, they discussed the urgent need for financial literacy in frontline professions and the transformational potential of community-based partnerships.

“Firefighters are the heartbeat of our city. They run toward crisis every day. We want to ensure they have the financial tools to protect their own futures while protecting ours,” said Bryant during the discussion.

In addition to inspiration and insight, the event delivered direct financial benefits:

10 honorees were awarded $500 savings accounts

One sworn and one civilian department member won a month of personalized financial coaching sponsored by Truist Bank

The first 50 firefighters in attendance received a copy of Bryant’s latest bestselling book

The afternoon concluded with a presentation by Yajaira Lugo of Operation HOPE outlining what firefighters can expect from free one-on-one financial coaching, a key component of the newly launched program.

The mood throughout the event was festive and forward-looking, with vendor tables, refreshments, and live engagement underscoring the strong community commitment to the financial health of Atlanta’s public safety professionals.

ABOUT OPERATION HOPE, INC.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has empowered more than 4 million individuals with financial literacy, credit and money management coaching, home ownership, and small business support—advancing “silver rights” to help low- and moderate-income Americans achieve economic dignity. Through its award-winning HOPE Inside model, the organization has helped generate over $4.2 billion in economic activity. We operate in nearly 300 cities serving 1,500 locations throughout the United States. Learn more at OperationHOPE.org.

About the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

AFRF supports Atlanta’s fire service professionals through programs that enhance firefighter development, wellness, and community engagement.