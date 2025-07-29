-

Operation HOPE and Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Celebrate Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Wellness Program for Firefighters

original From left: Anare Holmes (Firefighter/AEMT, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department), Taos Wynn (President and CEO of Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation), Mayor Andre Dickens (City of Atlanta), First Deputy Chief James McLemore (Atlanta Fire Rescue Department), and John Hope Bryant (Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE)

From left: Anare Holmes (Firefighter/AEMT, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department), Taos Wynn (President and CEO of Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation), Mayor Andre Dickens (City of Atlanta), First Deputy Chief James McLemore (Atlanta Fire Rescue Department), and John Hope Bryant (Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF) announced the official launch of a new financial wellness initiative for Atlanta’s firefighters, which will provide free financial coaching, education, and incentives to help firefighters build lasting economic strength. The initiative launch was celebrated on July 24, 2025 at Atlanta City Hall with Money Moves That Matter: A Fireside Chat and Financial Empowerment Experience, an event that brought together civic leaders, public servants, and community stakeholders to spotlight the importance of financial literacy and to offer practical resources to support the over 1,200 members of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The program is part of AFRF’s expanded Quality of Life and Wellness impact portfolio.

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens offered special remarks, and Atlanta Fire Deputy Chief James McLemore welcomed attendees before a featured fireside chat between Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant and AFRF President and CEO Taos Wynn. Together, they discussed the urgent need for financial literacy in frontline professions and the transformational potential of community-based partnerships.

“Firefighters are the heartbeat of our city. They run toward crisis every day. We want to ensure they have the financial tools to protect their own futures while protecting ours,” said Bryant during the discussion.

In addition to inspiration and insight, the event delivered direct financial benefits:

  • 10 honorees were awarded $500 savings accounts
  • One sworn and one civilian department member won a month of personalized financial coaching sponsored by Truist Bank
  • The first 50 firefighters in attendance received a copy of Bryant’s latest bestselling book

The afternoon concluded with a presentation by Yajaira Lugo of Operation HOPE outlining what firefighters can expect from free one-on-one financial coaching, a key component of the newly launched program.

The mood throughout the event was festive and forward-looking, with vendor tables, refreshments, and live engagement underscoring the strong community commitment to the financial health of Atlanta’s public safety professionals.

ABOUT OPERATION HOPE, INC.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has empowered more than 4 million individuals with financial literacy, credit and money management coaching, home ownership, and small business support—advancing “silver rights” to help low- and moderate-income Americans achieve economic dignity. Through its award-winning HOPE Inside model, the organization has helped generate over $4.2 billion in economic activity. We operate in nearly 300 cities serving 1,500 locations throughout the United States. Learn more at OperationHOPE.org.

About the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

AFRF supports Atlanta’s fire service professionals through programs that enhance firefighter development, wellness, and community engagement.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Operation HOPE
Nzinga “Zing” Shaw
Senior Vice President, Communications | nzinga.shaw@operationhope.org

Industry:

Operation HOPE

Release Versions
English

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Operation HOPE
Nzinga “Zing” Shaw
Senior Vice President, Communications | nzinga.shaw@operationhope.org

More News From Operation HOPE

Operation HOPE & Georgia State University’s Inaugural AILP³ Summer Camp Empowers Atlanta Youth with AI Literacy Skills to Bridge the Opportunity Gap

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first-ever AI Literacy Pipeline to Prosperity Project (AILP³) summer camp successfully wrapped last week, marking a major milestone in a new effort to bridge the digital and economic divide for underserved youth and laying the foundation for future national expansion. AILP³ is a pioneering initiative co-led by Operation HOPE and its AI Ethics Council (a HOPE Initiative), and Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. It aims to inspire K–12 st...

Operation HOPE and Georgia State University Launch Groundbreaking AI Literacy Program for Underserved Youth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE and Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business today announced the launch of the first pilot program of the AI Literacy Pipeline to Prosperity Project (AILP³): a first-of-its-kind summer program to equip Atlanta-area youth with the technical, entrepreneurial and financial-literacy skills required to thrive in an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Launched in December 2024 at the HOPE Global Forums Annual Meeting,...

Operation HOPE Founder John Hope Bryant and Business Leader Chaitra Dalton-Bryant Honored with Medal of Valor by Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE is proud to announce that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO John Hope Bryant, alongside his wife, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chaitra Dalton-Bryant, have been awarded the Medal of Valor by the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF). The prestigious award was presented at AJCF’s 2025 Annual Gala in New York City, in recognition of their leadership, compassion, and commitment to building bridges between Black and Jewish communities, and to combating ha...
Back to Newsroom