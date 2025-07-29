Fifth Third and Eldridge Announce Private Credit Partnership

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) and Eldridge today announced a strategic partnership to offer private credit arrangements to Commercial Bank clients. This program is built to enhance the ability for both parties to meet emerging and evolving needs and provide reliable private credit solutions to clients.

“This marks a significant moment in providing a private credit solution for our clients,” said Kevin Khanna, head of Commercial Banking. “By uniting complementary strengths and deepening our relationship, we are positioned to unlock new opportunities and enhance our collective value proposition. Most importantly both Fifth Third and Eldridge can deliver flexible, forward-looking financing solutions that empower clients to pursue strategic opportunities with confidence.”

“Our relationship with Fifth Third began at Eldridge’s affiliate, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, with the bank supporting our asset-based credit growth through building a market leading large ticket equipment finance origination platform,” said Nicholas Sandler, Co-President of Eldridge Capital Management. “This new partnership in private credit reflects a natural evolution of our engagement, grounded in a shared dedication to excellence. We’re excited to continue building on our foundation and expand what we can accomplish together across diverse forms of credit.”

This program reflects a strong alignment of vision and capabilities, enabling Fifth Third and Eldridge to create new opportunities and deliver measurable value for clients and stakeholders. The agreement reinforces a shared commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and long-term value creation.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

About Eldridge

Eldridge is an asset management and insurance holding company with over $70 billion in assets under management that consists of two divisions: Eldridge Capital Management and Eldridge Wealth Solutions. Eldridge Capital Management, through its subsidiaries, focuses on four investment strategies – diversified credit, GP solutions, real estate credit, and sports & entertainment. Eldridge Wealth Solutions, an insurance and retirement solutions platform, is comprised of Eldridge’s wholly owned insurance companies, Security Benefit and Everly Life. Eldridge is wholly owned by Eldridge Industries. To learn more, visit www.eldridge.com.