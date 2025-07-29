Nitrogen and Indivisible Partners Deliver Enhanced Advisor Experience and Portfolio Personalization

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitrogen, the leading developer of integrated risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and planning software for advisors, today announced a partnership with Indivisible Partners, a modern RIA platform dedicated to empowering advisors through an integrated, outcomes-driven technology platform. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building intuitive, scalable, and deeply integrated technology solutions that support high-quality decision-making and personalized service.

“As we built the Indivisible Partners wealth platform, our vision has always centered on integration – connecting platforms and workflows to eliminate friction, enhance decision-making and deliver a more cohesive experience for advisors and their clients,” said John Thiel, Executive Chairman at Indivisible Partners. “Our collaboration with Nitrogen strengthens that vision, enabling real-time alignment between portfolio strategies, risk tolerance, and performance, enhancing portfolio personalization.”

Together, the deeply integrated Nitrogen and Advyzon technology form a core foundation for Indivisible Partners’ advisor software platform. These features, co-developed in response to Indivisible Partners’ vision for a more integrated advisor technology platform, are already shaping the daily workflows of advisors:

Portfolio Data Sync: Advisors can seamlessly sync account and holdings data from Advyzon into Nitrogen, reducing manual entry and enabling faster, more accurate portfolio creation.

Advisors can seamlessly sync account and holdings data from Advyzon into Nitrogen, reducing manual entry and enabling faster, more accurate portfolio creation. In-Platform Risk Visibility: Clients’ Risk Numbers® from Nitrogen are now displayed directly within Advyzon, allowing advisors to view risk alignment insights alongside performance data—all in one place.

Clients’ Risk Numbers® from Nitrogen are now displayed directly within Advyzon, allowing advisors to view risk alignment insights alongside performance data—all in one place. Model Integration from AIM: Investment models built in Advyzon Investment Management (AIM), including both custom and marketplace models, are now accessible within Nitrogen for proposal building and portfolio customization.

Investment models built in Advyzon Investment Management (AIM), including both custom and marketplace models, are now accessible within Nitrogen for proposal building and portfolio customization. Direct Report Access: Advisors can generate and view Nitrogen’s client-ready reports within the Advyzon platform, streamlining preparation for client meetings and enhancing communication.

“These new capabilities are more than features, they’re the result of real-world advisor needs brought forward by an innovative partner like Indivisible Partners,” said Craig Clark, Chief Growth Officer at Nitrogen. “We’re proud to support their mission of empowering advisors with tools that deliver both personalization and scale.”

This collaboration lays the groundwork for future advancements in the advisor technology ecosystem and sets a precedent for how fintech providers can co-create with visionary wealth firms. As Nitrogen continues to evolve its platform, partnerships like Indivisible Partners will remain central to informing product direction and delivering meaningful impact across the advisor community.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms engage with their clients since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen offers an integrated client engagement software platform featuring risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and financial planning tools designed to help firms and financial advisors deliver personalized advice. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent wealth advisory firm dedicated to empowering advisors to help clients achieve their desired financial outcomes through a focus on quality decision-making. The firm provides a client-first model that enables select advisors to deliver high-touch, comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients. Through its expansive suite of client solutions, innovative platform and access to leading insights and support, Indivisible Partners offers a distinctive choice for entrepreneurial advisors looking to elevate their practice. Founded by industry veterans, Indivisible Partners is headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, visit www.Indivisible.com.

About Advyzon

yHLsoft Inc., doing business as Advyzon, provides comprehensive wealth management technology, as well as investment solutions through Advyzon Investment Management, LLC (AIM), for independent financial advisors, financial professionals, and financial institutions. AIM is a registered investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and a wholly-owned subsidiary Advyzon. All references to investment advisory services are provided by AIM, while technology and administrative support services are provided by Advyzon. AIM's advisory services are available to financial advisers for use in managing assets for their clients. AIM does not provide advisory services directly to retail investors. Professionals employed by Advyzon may refer qualified advisory firms to AIM. If a referred advisory firm engages AIM's services, the referring professional will receive a referral fee. To learn more about Advyzon, visit www.Advyzon.com. To learn more about Advyzon Investment Management (AIM), visit www.AdvyzonIM.com.