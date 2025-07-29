Hexnode UEM Partners With Quokka to Double Down on Mobile App Security for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has announced a strategic integration with Quokka, a leader in mobile app risk intelligence. This collaboration, now available for Android and iOS devices, enables organizations to manage their mobile applications via Hexnode, while leveraging Quokka’s capabilities to continuously assess mobile apps for malicious behavior, security vulnerabilities, and privacy risks.

Join Hexnode at Booth 1360 during Black Hat USA 2025 in Las Vegas on August 6–7, and stay informed with Hexnode Live on August 19 for key updates on the strategic Hexnode–Quokka partnership. Share

"Hexnode has built a powerful, intuitive platform for managing mobile devices at scale," said Vijay Pawar, Senior Vice President of Product at Quokka. "By integrating Quokka’s mobile app risk intelligence, we’re able to instantly deliver continuous app risk monitoring at scale. Together, we’re giving customers an integrated solution that closes the mobile app security gap."

The growing prevalence in sideloaded, unauthorized apps and the lack of centralized app vetting have contributed to a global surge in mobile malware infections. A 2024 report by Recorded Future highlighted how infostealer malware embedded in mobile apps was used to steal credentials and bypass enterprise security systems. Further, according to the Gartner® report, “Through 2030, mobile application security failures will be the biggest mobile threat for enterprises.”

Hexnode’s integration with Quokka addresses these challenges by integrating Quokka’s mobile app risk intelligence directly into the Hexnode environment, closing the mobile app security gap and delivering a comprehensive, end-to-end mobile security solution.

Key Capabilities of the Integration

App Behaviour Monitoring

Detects data exfiltration, app collusion, and malicious activity within the app repository.

Detects data exfiltration, app collusion, and malicious activity within the app repository. Agentless, Zero-Disruption Deployment

Full app risk monitoring without additional apps or agents on devices — fast rollout, no user friction.

Full app risk monitoring without additional apps or agents on devices — fast rollout, no user friction. Compliance & Security Alignment

Supports enforcement of mobile security and privacy requirements for GDPR, HIPAA, MASVS, and Zero Trust models.

Building on app-specific threat intelligence, the integration will soon enable secure distribution of applications based on behavioral anomaly analysis. Additionally, upcoming enhancements will support automated policy enforcement, allowing Hexnode to trigger automated actions such as blocking or flagging high-risk apps identified by Quokka.

“This integration is a major step forward in securing enterprise mobility,” said Paul Hettesheimer, VP Enterprise Sales (US) at Hexnode. “By combining Hexnode’s robust application management with Quokka’s real-time app risk intelligence, we’re enabling organizations to proactively defend against mobile threats, without adding complexity or disrupting the user experience.”

Upcoming Events

To get an exclusive first look at how Quokka and Hexnode are joining forces to close mobile security gaps, register for Hexnode Live, taking place on August 19, 2025 >>> https://www.hexnode.com/events/hexnode-live/why-mobile-app-risk-demands-action-fast-fixes-with-hexnode-quokka/

Additionally, with Black Hat US 2025 just a few days away, meet the Hexnode team at Booth 1360, on August 6-7 in Las Vegas.

Gartner Attributions and Disclaimer

Gartner, How to Avoid Common Cybersecurity Pitfalls in Mobile App Development, Dionisio Zumerle, 16 July 2025

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Quokka

Quokka, a mobile security company, delivers Mobile Application Risk Intelligence trusted by the Fortune 500 and governments worldwide. Formerly known as Kryptowire, the company was founded in 2011 and is the first and longest-standing mobile security solution for the US Federal Government. Bringing visibility to one of the most overlooked and least understood areas of an organization's risk, Quokka helps security teams and developers uncover hidden risks in mobile apps. Utilizing ML-based behavioral analysis, Quokka reveals what apps actually do, going beyond surface scanning and static code analysis. From threat hunting and app vetting to compliance reviews and developer feedback, Quokka powers informed decisions across the mobile ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.quokka.io.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS, and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.hexnode.com.