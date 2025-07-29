AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of New Horizon Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of New Horizon Insurance Company (NHIC) (Houston, TX). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NHIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings upgrade for New Horizon reflects its trend of strong and consistent operating performance over the past three years, driven by modest loss and loss adjustment expense ratios that have resulted in favorable net income over this time-frame and have notably outperformed the commercial automobile composite averages. The company’s strong operating performance is further evidenced by pre-tax and total return on revenue and return on equity metrics that have reached the double-digit level in four of the past five years. This has resulted in five-year averages for these metrics that compare favorably with respective peer averages by a wide margin. These favorable trends continued through the first quarter of 2025, resulting in reported underwriting and net income. New Horizon has successfully grown its premium base in recent years through rate increases and organic growth across all lines and is expected to continue to do so over the near-term. New Horizon’s strong operating results have been accretive to the balance sheet strength, with risk-adjusted capital and underwriting leverage metrics improving as its capital has accumulated in recent years.

