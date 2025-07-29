-

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of New Horizon Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of New Horizon Insurance Company (NHIC) (Houston, TX). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NHIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings upgrade for New Horizon reflects its trend of strong and consistent operating performance over the past three years, driven by modest loss and loss adjustment expense ratios that have resulted in favorable net income over this time-frame and have notably outperformed the commercial automobile composite averages. The company’s strong operating performance is further evidenced by pre-tax and total return on revenue and return on equity metrics that have reached the double-digit level in four of the past five years. This has resulted in five-year averages for these metrics that compare favorably with respective peer averages by a wide margin. These favorable trends continued through the first quarter of 2025, resulting in reported underwriting and net income. New Horizon has successfully grown its premium base in recent years through rate increases and organic growth across all lines and is expected to continue to do so over the near-term. New Horizon’s strong operating results have been accretive to the balance sheet strength, with risk-adjusted capital and underwriting leverage metrics improving as its capital has accumulated in recent years.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Justine Aimone
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1595
justine.aimone@ambest.com

Janet Hernandez
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1890
janet.hernandez@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

