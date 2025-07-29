Securonix and Banyax Join Forces to Deliver Advanced Insider Threat Detection with Behavior Analytics Powered by AI

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Securonix, a five-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, announced a new customer partnership with Banyax, a leading Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) provider headquartered in Dallas and Monterrey. Banyax has selected the Securonix UEBA platform to enhance insider threat detection across its customer environments, replacing legacy tooling with a modern, AI-powered behavioral analytics engine.

This new partnership enables Banyax to unify advanced behavior analytics with their in-house threat detection workflows, including integration with their proprietary Banyax Service Delivery Platform. Securonix’s User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) will curate terabytes of telemetry a day, unlocking precise and high-context threat detection for internal risks and anomalous behavior across endpoints, users, and cloud assets.

Expanding Options for MSSP Operations and Scale

To support its growing client base and diverse security needs, Banyax continuously evaluates technologies that complement its architecture and service model. After a series of rigorous proof-of-concepts, Securonix demonstrated unique MSSP-focused features that align with Banyax's vision of scalable, flexible, and efficient threat detection.

“Securonix offers powerful capabilities that integrate smoothly with our platform and operating model,” said Carlos Alanis, CEO. “Their team showed strong commitment to our joint success from day one.”

Agentic AI in Action: Precision, Context, and Speed.

Securonix UEBA uses advanced machine learning models to detect behavioral deviations across massive volumes of security telemetry. Banyax can now ingest data through open APIs, perform deep threat analysis within their service delivery platform, and deliver high-confidence alerts to their analysts and customers.

This approach delivers faster root cause analysis, reduced false positives, and streamlined workflows, freeing analysts from alert fatigue and enabling them to focus on the threats that matter.

Joint Momentum Already Underway

Banyax has already onboarded customers through this strategic collaboration, an early indication of joint go-to-market alignment and long-term value creation.

“Our work with Banyax is a model of what strong partnerships should look like, built on technical trust, shared innovation, and a relentless focus on customer outcomes,” said Kash Shaikh, CEO of Securonix. “Together, we’re raising the bar on insider threat detection for the modern MXDR era.”

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

About Banyax

Banyax is an MXDR leader delivering 24/7/365 managed detection and response services across North America and Latin America. Their mission is to eliminate the complexity and cost of cybersecurity for clients of all sizes, enabling SOC teams to focus on the real threats. For more, visit www.banyax.com.