Enclara Pharmacia and FireNote Simplify EMR Transitions with Medication Integration

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enclara Pharmacia, the nation’s leading pharmacy solutions provider for hospice and palliative care, and FireNote, an innovative hospice electronic medical record (EMR) platform, have developed a groundbreaking feature to address a major pain point for hospices converting to a new EMR. The new functionality allows new FireNote clients to seamlessly download patient medication profiles from Enclara directly into patient records within FireNote's system. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, reduces errors, and significantly minimizes reconciliation efforts during EMR transitions.

“This collaboration with FireNote sets a precedent for the hospice industry, showing what is possible when technology providers collaborate to solve real-world challenges,” said Mark Morse, CEO of Enclara Pharmacia. “By addressing the challenges of EMR transitions, we’re empowering clinicians to devote more time to patient care rather than administrative tasks. This innovation speaks to our ongoing commitment to improving the hospice experience for staff and patients alike.”

Hospices undergoing an EMR conversion have traditionally faced time-consuming and error-prone workflows related to medication profiles. Staff must manually input patient medication data into the new EMR system, which then transmits to the pharmacy services provider, creating duplications that require additional reconciliation. The partnership between Enclara Pharmacia and FireNote resolves these issues by ensuring medication profiles flow directly and accurately into the new system, preserving data integrity while reducing stress on hospice staff.

“The seamless integration of systems removes a significant barrier that has long hindered the ability of hospices to switch to an EMR that better meets their needs,” said Leonard Jensen, FNP-C, CEO of FireNote. “At FireNote, we are committed to technology solutions that enhance the ability of hospice professionals to care for their patients. Partnering with Enclara to create this feature is a great example of how collaboration can lead to meaningful industry transformation.”

The first implementation of this capability resulted in immediate success, saving hospice staff approximately 40 minutes per patient during the conversion period. For a hospice with an average daily census of 150 patients, this equates to an estimated 170 staff hours saved over the course of a typical two-week transition. Beyond time savings, the enhancement helps ensure accuracy and resolve potential inconsistencies.

About Enclara Pharmacia

As the nation’s leading pharmacy solutions provider for the hospice and palliative care community, Enclara Pharmacia (enclarapharmacia.com) empowers people to transform hospice care through collaboration, creativity, and compassion. Through a comprehensive network of retail and institutional pharmacies, a national patient-direct dispensing program and dedicated inpatient services, Enclara ensures timely and reliable medication access in any care setting. Combining clinical expertise, proprietary technology and a patient-focused, nurse-centric approach, Enclara enables hospices of all sizes and models to improve quality of life for individuals experiencing progressive illness.