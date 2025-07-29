Facteus and Carbon Arc Partner to Democratize Consumer Transaction Data with On-Demand, Consumption-Based Model

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facteus, the #1 provider of real-time consumer intelligence, has announced a strategic partnership with Carbon Arc, the world’s first real-time insights exchange, providing businesses with seamless intelligence and structured, model-ready data. This partnership offers Facteus' datasets through a flexible transaction model, disrupting traditional data procurement methods and unlocking scalable, precision access to insights for investors and enterprises of all sizes.

By aggregating Facteus' Ultra consumer transaction dataset in Carbon Arc's exchange, customers can now explore and purchase specific lagged, aggregated data segments they need, by ticker, time window, or custom cohort. This flexibility empowers investors to maximize the ROI on alpha and allows enterprises to lower the barrier to entry for teams seeking competitor sales intelligence.

Historically, access to transaction data has been rigid, expensive, and gated by outdated pricing structures. Carbon Arc’s consumption-based model flips this by enabling real-time access to insights that are fungible, ratable, and AI-ready. Without this kind of consumption-based access, AI-first companies cannot move at the speed of AI.

"Too often, access to high-quality consumer transaction data is reserved for the ultra-large players. Our partnership with Carbon Arc removes those obstacles and opens our data to broader markets," said Chris Marsh, CEO of Facteus. "It’s a modern and scalable approach to using transaction intelligence in your business."

Under the hood, Carbon Arc’s proprietary ontology structures and maps the consumption data from more than 180M consumers to companies, brands, people, and locations. This turns hugely valuable raw data into standardized, decision-ready insights.

“Our goal is to make high-quality external data as easy to consume as your internal dashboards with no more scraping, ETLs, or expensive and unwieldy contracts,” said Kirk McKeown, CEO of Carbon Arc. “Facteus is exactly the kind of partner that demonstrates the power of this approach. Their massive consumer data, delivered through Carbon Arc’s exchange, becomes structured, searchable, and ready to plug into decisions and models alike. This isn’t just faster access, it’s how we transform data from a locked asset into a liquid utility for the AI economy.”

The partnership will launch with a curated set of Facteus datasets, mapped against Carbon Arc’s proprietary ontology that centers around an entity resolution of brands, companies, people, and location. This relationship enables interoperability across 50+ datasets on the Carbon Arc platform with minimal additional manipulation required. Curated datasets include lagged brand and retailer performance metrics and analyses with sector-specific spend trends. Access will be available via Carbon Arc's platform.

Macroeconomic Overview – Macro consumer spend

Retail Sales – Retail sector analysis (10+ additional sectors available)

Company Insights Hub – 2,000+ companies with AOV, volume, market share & more

About Facteus

Facteus is the #1 provider of real-time transaction intelligence for investors and corporations. Unlike traditional providers, Facteus covers over $1.6 trillion in annual transactions across 180M US consumers with only a 1-day lag. Customers gain an unprecedented competitive advantage by seamlessly integrating Facteus transaction data into the investment decisions they make and the SaaS products they build. For more information visit: www.facteus.com.

About Carbon Arc

Carbon Arc is the world’s first data utility for AI, transforming how businesses access and use insights. By replacing outdated, high-friction data models with a seamless, on-demand insights exchange, Carbon Arc is building the infrastructure AI-driven businesses need to scale.

For more information, visit www.carbonarc.co.