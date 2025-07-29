KBRA Assigns Ratings to Clear Street Holdings LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB- to New York, NY based Clear Street Holdings LLC ("CSH"). The Outlook for the ratings is Positive.

Support for the ratings encompasses the experienced management team that includes risk management, prime brokerage, and financial and treasury management personnel with specialized capital markets expertise. The deliberately constructed and differentiated technological foundation and suite of cloud-based applications that encapsulate real-time performance and risk measurement further anchor the ratings and appear well suited to manage key risk elements (market, credit, liquidity), especially in an environment of elevated market volatility and overall complexity.

CSH's historical consolidated earnings performance, while somewhat uneven, reflects the contours of capital markets activity, as well as the recent emergence of the synthetic equity finance business, divestitures, and costs associated with investment and business build-out (asset class and product expansion, including fixed income and futures finance & clearing, as well as international expansion). Collateralized and synthetic equity finance and other spread margins are roughly commensurate with KBRA rated peers. KBRA notes that the recent trend in revenue performance exhibits signs of development and diversification from organizational build.

Financial leverage on a parent only basis is currently low, and interest coverage tied to existing corporate senior unsecured debt was 12x for FY2024. Cash at 4Q24 covered 1.5x annualized interest expense; dividend capacity at the broker-dealer and security-based swaps dealer subsidiaries are plentiful. The largely overnight and matched collateralized finance book, available collateral margin capacity, term debt maturities, and sizeable committed lending capacity support the consolidated liquidity and funding profile.

Doc ID: 1009424