Kraft Heinz and Live Nation Partner to Bring Iconic Flavors to Fans Nationwide

The partnership will create immersive moments for fans to experience their favorite Kraft Heinz products, kicking off this month at Lollapalooza

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) and Live Nation, the global leader in live entertainment, today announced a multi-year partnership that brings Kraft Heinz’s iconic brands to millions of fans across 80 Live Nation venues in the US.

As part of the new partnership, Kraft Heinz will be the Official Condiment and Official Mac & Cheese of these select venues in the Live Nation portfolio. Kraft Heinz fan favorites will also be integrated into menus and offerings to deliver elevated food experiences at concerts, festivals, and events all year long, including HEINZ Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, and more, as well as KRAFT Deluxe Mac & Cheese. The partnership will kick off at Lollapalooza from July 31 to August 3 with HEINZ as the presenting sponsor of “Chow Town,” the festival’s signature food destination.

“By partnering with Live Nation, we’re able to create unforgettable experiences that bring fans together through food, live music, and entertainment,” said Peter Hall, President of Elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. “As part of our company strategy, we continue to look for ways to engage with consumers anywhere they’re eating outside of the kitchen – including at music festivals, concerts, and more. Our partnership with Live Nation is a great example of this in action, helping us turn up the flavor and highlight our beloved sauce portfolio to music fans nationwide.”

According to recent insights from Live Nation, nearly half of fans consider themselves foodies,1 and approximately two-thirds are more adventurous with trying new flavors at shows.2 The live music partnership complements Kraft Heinz’s portfolio of restaurant, hospitality, and travel partnerships, helping the Company meet consumers in new spaces while unlocking scale and engagement at the intersection of food and entertainment.

“Food is a key part of the fan experience, and we’re excited to welcome Kraft Heinz, one of the most beloved names in food, to our expanding portfolio of food and beverage partners,” said Russell Wallach, Global President, Media & Sponsorship at Live Nation. “This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating the food experience across our venues, while also giving brands a more meaningful role in the moments fans live for.”

To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzawayfromhome.com.

1Source: Soundboard Snacking Survey, 2022, Base: N=1300
2Source: Custom Snacking Study, 2025, Base: N=922

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

