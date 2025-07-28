WEST ELM EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH JOSEPH ALTUZARRA

BROOKLYN, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of an expanded West Elm Kids collaboration with award-winning fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra. The Joseph Altuzarra for West Elm Kids collection offers a modern take on classic children’s designs, featuring Altuzarra’s own hand-drawn botanical illustrations that capture the magic of nature.

Inspired by his three young children, Joseph Altuzarra introduces new additions to the popular West Elm Kids collection. The expanded line, which includes bedding, lighting, furniture, and rugs, highlights Altuzarra’s signature blend of sophistication and whimsy, presented in a soft, layered palette. This refined second collection balances style and functionality, making it ideal for playrooms, nurseries, and children’s bedrooms.

“Joseph’s distinctive vision brings a fashion-forward sensibility to children’s spaces, and we’re very happy to offer even more of his elevated perspective to our customers,” said West Elm President, Day Kornbluth. “The extension of our partnership with Joseph Altuzarra reflects West Elm’s commitment to developing inspiring designs for our kid’s business.”

Joseph Altuzarra states, “I am thrilled to be partnering with West Elm Kids again for this second collection of Nursery and Kids interior decor and furniture. For this offering, I was inspired by the wonder and beauty of nature- its sense of magic and serenity - and wanted to bring that feeling into the home. We painted delicate botanical motifs that bloom across bedding, furniture and rugs, transforming bedrooms and nurseries into enchanted little worlds where creativity and comfort can thrive. I loved the idea of bringing the outside world in and designing interiors that spark imagination and joy.”

Key items include the Botanical 6-Drawer Dresser ($1,699), the Spiral Vine Rug ($399), the Arched Fluted Bookcase ($350), Botanical Table Lamp ($199), and the Vine Sheet Set ($45-$139).

Joseph Altuzarra + West Elm Kids will also be available for purchase in Canada, beginning on July 28th at westelm.ca/josephaltuzarra.

To learn more about the collection, please visit westelm.com/josephaltuzarra.

Customers are also invited to join the conversation about the collaboration on social media with @westelmkids and @josephaltuzarra.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and space through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT JOSEPH ALTUZARRA:

Altuzarra is a fashion house founded by Joseph Altuzarra in 2008. Inspired by his French, American, and Chinese heritage, the brand reflects a rich blend of cultural perspectives and a deep appreciation for artistry and craftsmanship.

Altuzarra creates ready-to-wear and accessories collections defined by a modern, feminine, and polished aesthetic. Each piece is designed with an appreciation of how women live and the many roles they embody, balancing individuality, versatility, and innovation.

Storytelling is at the heart of Altuzarra. The brand is deeply inspired by literature, painting, cinema, theater, and other forms of creative expression. These influences shape collections that feel both timeless and relevant, rooted in art, print, and the celebration of individuality.

