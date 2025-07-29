-

Longboat Mobility Leverages Lucas AI Video Creator To Launch Campaign 3 Months Ahead of Schedule

Featuring dynamic personalization and interactivity powered by Idomoo, the videos help customers get the most out of Longboat’s comprehensive services.

This is an example of the video generated by Lucas AI Video Creator and edited by Idomoo’s studio. Videos sent to customers were personalized and had an interactive CTA.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longboat Mobility is giving customers a better, more engaging way to discover their services — with help from Lucas, Idomoo’s AI video creator.

Thanks to Lucas AI Video Creator, the creative took just four days on Idomoo’s side, including edits, dramatically speeding the video creation process.

For an enhanced onboarding experience, Longboat Mobility created a short branded video to get customers excited about working with their team and show them how to get the most out of the robust solutions and services available to them.

Thanks to Lucas, the creative took just four days on Idomoo’s side, including edits, dramatically speeding the video creation process. As a result, the campaign launched three months ahead of schedule, delivering a professional, scalable asset to build excitement and drive conversions.

An AI Video That’s Personalized and Interactive

The videos were also personalized for each customer, rendered on Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform, which can personalize millions of videos in real time. And they were interactive, with a different dynamic CTA for various customer groups, prompting them to click and learn more.

Always embracing innovation to better serve customers, Longboat Mobility is the first in its industry to leverage AI personalized videos to enhance the customer experience. Initial performance results are strong following the campaign’s first distribution.

“We were impressed by how simple it was to go from idea to final video,” said BJ Higgins, Longboat Mobility’s founder and CEO. “We loved how quick and easy Lucas made it, and we ended up with a polished, professional video that reflects our brand and clearly communicates our value to customers. We’re excited to see how this helps us deepen relationships with new customers.”

“Speed to market is critical in today’s landscape, and Lucas delivers,” said Yotam Ben Ami, Idomoo CMO. “Clients can leverage our AI throughout the video creation process, from script to visuals, launching campaigns faster and more affordably than ever, which fundamentally changes the video ROI equation. Longboat’s campaign is a perfect example of what’s possible when you combine AI video with personalization for a timely, relevant customer message.”

Lucas helps brands scale their video output with minimal effort by handling any or all aspects of the creation process, from storyboarding to animation to audio. All it takes is a simple prompt, like a webpage, text or a document. To learn more about how it works, visit idomoo.com.

About Longboat Mobility

Longboat Mobility simplifies the complex, creating an effortless, stress-free mobility experience for our customers. Built on a foundation of deep, long term client relationships, we continue to cultivate a company culture that puts people first. We take pride in serving the individual needs of every client at every size. We do it by hiring and training the very best people in the mobility industry.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform empowers the world’s leading enterprises to transform their CX with personalized, AI-driven and interactive video at scale. With Lucas AI Video Creator, brands can create videos in minutes from simple prompts, slashing production costs. And Next Gen Videos are dynamic, leveraging hyper-personalization and real-time live data to maximize relevance and conversions. Idomoo delivers unmatched ROI for market leaders like Activision, Chase, Google, Verizon, Select Health, Oracle, American Airlines and others. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

