WSFS Bank Recommits to Wilmington with Long-Term Lease Renewal

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced today it has entered into a long-term lease renewal with Buccini Pollin Group (BPG) for the company’s office located at 500 Delaware Avenue. It will undergo an office space renovation to meet the current and future needs of WSFS Associates.

The WSFS Bank Center will be redesigned and renovated to focus on collaboration and connection. Share

“WSFS was established more than 190 years ago to serve Wilmington and the surrounding areas – the city has always been home,” said Rodger Levenson, WSFS Chairman, President, and CEO. “We’re looking forward to continuing our legacy here and offering an upgraded office space for our Associates that’ll help us continue to be an employer of choice in the city for many more years to come.”

The building, also known as WSFS Bank Center, has been occupied by WSFS since 2006 when it was first constructed by BPG. Since then, WSFS has grown to occupy more than 74,000 square feet of the 92% occupied building by nearly 300 Associates working in Wilmington. The WSFS Bank Center will be redesigned and renovated to focus on collaboration and connection.

The office space renovation complements new building amenities introduced by BPG in recent years that elevate the tenant experience. These amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, a clubroom with grab-and-go market, and a state-of-the-art conferencing center. In addition, The BlueBird Café opened in 2024, providing elevated breakfast, lunch, and catering options for the building.

“WSFS’ growing commitment to Wilmington is inspiring as BPG continues to increase its investment in high quality real estate and the city’s growing vibrancy,” said Chris Buccini, President of Buccini Pollin Group. “WSFS is a bedrock in our business community and their continued commitment to anchor Wilmington’s only trophy office tower and commanding rooftop signage is further testament to their leadership.”

"WSFS Bank has been a cornerstone of Wilmington’s business community for generations,” said Mayor John Carney. “Their decision to renew their lease and renovate their headquarters reflects a strong and ongoing commitment to our city. We appreciate their continued investment in Wilmington, which is a clear indication of the positive momentum helping to move our city forward."

For more information on WSFS Bank’s ongoing initiatives and its commitment to Wilmington, visit WSFSBank.com.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth management franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2025, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $92.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (58), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Florida (2), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management, and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, WSFS Wealth Management, LLC, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.