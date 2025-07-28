-

Elavon and Woo Expand Payments Partnership to North America

Expansion furthers Elavon’s leadership in working with ecommerce platforms and independent software providers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, a global payments leader, and WooCommerce, the ecommerce platform powering more than four million online stores globally, are expanding their successful European payments partnership across the Atlantic to North America.

Installing the free-to-download Elavon extension from the WooCommerce Marketplace gives merchants instant access to Elavon’s proven payment services, helping micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly grow into additional markets. With a loyal base of more than two million users and a 4.3 Trustpilot customer satisfaction rating in North America, Elavon makes it simple for merchants to scale online. It will directly manage all merchants using the extension, meaning it can offer SMBs in the United States and Canada more value-added services as their businesses grow.

Elavon’s focus on integrating payments into software brings together a full suite of services for ecommerce platforms and independent software vendors (ISVs) to offer their clients. Elavon Payment Gateway can quickly integrate ecommerce platforms and ISVs to bring secure, fast and compliant payments wherever they are needed.

For the last 12 months, Elavon and Woo have delivered secure and speedy online payments for small and medium-sized businesses in Europe. The new deal means merchants in North America join millions of Woo sellers across Europe who are able to access Elavon’s reliable, flexible payment solution.

Eva Paredes, Head of SMB, UK and Ireland at Elavon remarked, "Having proven the effectiveness of our payment services with WooCommerce merchants across Europe, we’re excited to expand our partnership to support Woo customers throughout North America. With millions of online stores powered by Woo, this move enables us to help even more small and medium-sized businesses grow and thrive.”

Pari Sawant, Chief Product Officer for Elavon, echoed this view: “This agreement underscores the strength of our secure, reliable, and flexible payment solutions—designed to lower barriers and simplify operations. It reaffirms Elavon’s position as a trusted global payments partner, committed to empowering merchants of all sizes with seamless integration and streamlined administration."

“After seeing the strong positive sentiment towards Elavon’s payment processing in Europe, we’re excited to extend this partnership and powerful solution to Woo customers across North America,” offered Web Griebel, Global Head of Payments at Woo. “This expansion reflects our continued commitment to collaborating with trusted partners like Elavon to deliver seamless, high-performing payment solutions for merchants.”

Elavon can be downloaded from the WooCommerce Marketplace at:

https://woocommerce.com/products/elavon-payments/

About Elavon

Elavon is owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States. It provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

About Woo

Woo is the company behind WooCommerce, the open-source ecommerce platform powering more than 4.5 million online stores. Built on WordPress, WooCommerce offers unlimited extensibility and flexibility for store owners and builders. Woo is a fully distributed company with employees all over the world, dedicated to empowering success for merchants, developers, and anyone else making a living through ecommerce.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Joe Rauch
Joseph.Rauch@usbank.com

